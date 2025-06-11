The Enhanced Games are set to take place in Las Vegas next year, but one agency has expressed major concerns. The World Anti-Doping Agency has called on American agencies to shut down the Enhanced Games, where athletes will not be subjected to drug testing.

Organizers of the Enhanced Games are offering participants $1 million bonuses to break current world records in swimming, track and field and weightlifting. The athletes will be allowed to use performance-enhancing drugs, under the supervision of medical professionals, to accomplish those feats.

During a meeting of Olympic bodies, WADA president Witold Banka condemned the Enhanced Games' glorification of potentially harmful drugs.

"This initiative seeks to normalize the use of potentially dangerous drugs," Banka said, per the Associated Press. "For the sake of athlete health and the purity of sport of course it must be stopped."

Banka added that there may be legal concerns for Nevada and some federal agencies.

"This is something that has to be explored from the legal perspective," Banka said. "I cannot imagine, for instance, doctors giving the drugs to the athletes. It is completely against the values of their work."

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief executive Travis Tygart fired back at Banka's criticism.

"Banka's indignation equals his misinformation or ignorance about how free democratic societies and markets work," Tygart said, per the AP.

Right now, it doesn't seem there are any plans to shutter the Enhanced Games, which are scheduled for May 21-24 in Las Vegas next year. According to the event's website, four athletes have been announced, all competing in the aquatics events.