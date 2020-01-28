World champion canoeist beats doping case after contamination linked to ex-boyfriend's bodily fluid

World champion canoeist Laurence Vincent Lapointe will be allowed to compete in the first-ever Olympic trials of her sport after she convinced a governing body that a drug test returned a false positive. Vincent Lapointe, 27, told the International Canoe Federation (ICF) that the steroid-like substance found in her system in July was a result of bodily fluid contamination from her ex-boyfriend.

At the ICF tribunal in Lausanne, Switzerland, the canoe sprint racer used laboratory analysis of her then-boyfriend's hair to show that the tiny amount of ligrandol found in her sample likely belonged to him. With her argument accepted, Lapointe avoids a four-year ban from the sport and will be allowed to participate in her event's Olympic debut in Tokyo, provided she qualifies.

"The ICF has accepted Ms. Vincent Lapointe's evidence which supports that she was the victim of third-party contamination," the governing body said in a statement to the Associated Press.

The Canadian has been out of the sport for the last six months, which caused her to miss the 2019 World Championships -- an important race for Olympic qualifying. She'll have other chances to compete for a spot in the Olympics in May, with races taking place in Brazil and Germany.

This wasn't the first time that the bodily fluid of a partner was used as an argument to overturn a positive drug test. In 2009, tennis player Richard Gasquet was acquitted from his suspension after arguing in the Court of Arbitration for Sport that his positive test for cocaine was the result of kissing a woman in a Miami night club.