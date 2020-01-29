World Indoor Athletics Championships is latest sporting event cancelled in China due to coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has been spreading in China and it's causing multiple sporting events to be canceled. On Wednesday, the World Athletics governing body announced that the World Athletics Indoor Championships were being postponed to 2021.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships were slated to take place in Nanjing in mid-March prior to the outbreak. Nanjing is about 330 miles from Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak.

"We know that China is doing all it can to contain the new coronavirus and we support them in all their efforts," World Athletics said in a news release. "But it is necessary to provide our athletes, member federations and partners with a clear way forward in what is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances.

"The advice from our medical team, who are in contact with the World Health Organization, is that the spread of the coronavirus both within China and outside the country is still at a concerning level and no one should be going ahead with any major gathering that can be postponed."

The Chinese Basketball Association has also revealed that the league is suspending play indefinitely after the outbreak.

Currently, 132 people have died as a result of the coronavirus. In addition, nearly 6,000 people in China have contracted the virus, according to CBS News. It has spread to other countries as well, and the United States government is reportedly considering a travel ban to and from China as the virus continues to spread.

As of right now, there is no known vaccine for the coronavirus.

In addition to the World Athletics Indoor Championships, the first FIS Alpine Ski World Cup races were canceled due to the coronavirus. The races were originally scheduled for Feb. 15 and 16.

The men's downhill and super-G races were scheduled to take place during the two-day period. The World Cup was slated to take place in Yanqing, China, which is where the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held.

Women's races are scheduled to take place in Yanqing next year and men's events could be rescheduled to take place on the same course. An official announcement for a makeup date will happen in the future.