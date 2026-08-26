The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $20 trading bonus, one of our top trading bonuses, and users can trade on a variety of NFL prediction markets, including Fantasy football. Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs lead all players as the projected overall points leaders in fantasy football for the upcoming 2026 NFL season at Polymarket. Allen is trading at $0.16 to be the overall points leader in Fantasy football, followed by Gibbs ($0.15), Bijan Robinson ($0.12) and Ja'Marr Chase ($0.11). Claim your Polymarket bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fantasy Football 2026-27: Overall Points Leader at Polymarket

Josh Allen: Yes ($0.16), No ($0.88)

Jahmyr Gibbs: Yes ($0.14), No ($0.89)

Bijan Robinson: Yes ($0.12), No ($0.91)

Ja'Marr Chase: Yes ($0.11), No ($0.96)

Puka Nacua: Yes ($0.10), No ($0.96)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Yes ($0.10), No ($0.96)

Jonathan Taylor: Yes ($0.7), No ($0.99)

CeeDee Lamb: Yes ($0.7), No ($0.99)

Justin Jefferson: Yes ($0.7), No ($0.99)

James Cook III: Yes ($0.7), No ($0.99)

Jeremiyah Love: Yes ($0.7), No ($0.99)

Drake London: Yes ($0.7), No ($0.99)

Ashton Jeanty: Yes ($0.7), No ($0.99)

Trey McBride: Yes ($0.7), No ($0.99)

Saquon Barkley: Yes ($0.7), No ($0.99)

Josh Allen, Bills QB

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Allen is trading at a 14% chance to be the Fantasy football overall points leader for the 2026 season, with $0.16 for 'Yes' and $0.88 for 'No,' at Polymarket. The former NFL MVP averaged at least 25.9 fantasy points in six-point TD leagues excluding games he saw limited action in, such as the Bills' Week 18 rout of the New York Jets, in 2025.

Allen set career highs in completion rate (69.3%) and yards per attempt (8.0), averaging a total of 23.5 Fantasy points per game and 24.6 Fantasy points per game during the past three seasons. The Bills are also expected to have an improved receiving corps with the addition of veteran D.J. Moore, and could see an additional boost if former first-round pick Keon Coleman bounces back from a disappointing rookie season. Claim your Polymarket bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions RB

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Gibbs is trading at a 13% chance to be the Fantasy football overall points leader for the 2026 season, with $0.14 for 'Yes' and $0.89 for 'No,' at Polymarket. Gibbs is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in all one-QB formatted Fantasy football leagues.

The former Alabama standout has recorded more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons despite splitting carries with veteran running back David Montgomery, averaging 16.2 fantasy points per game in 2025 and 15.4 points per game during the past three seasons. Gibbs is expected to have a spike in production after the departure of Montgomery, who signed with the Houston Texans during the offseason, with more carries in 2026. Claim your Polymarket bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bijan Robinson, Falcons RB

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is trading at a 11% chance to be the fantasy football overall points leader for the 2026 season, with $0.12 for 'Yes' and $0.91 for 'No,' at Polymarket. Robinson is projected as a top-two pick in one-QB leagues, having averaged 16.4 fantasy points per game in 2025, despite scoring four fewer touchdowns than the previous season.

The former Texas standout led all NFL players with a 30% tackle avoid rate and averaged 3.95 yards after contact per attempt, which was second behind only Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. Robinson's touchdown numbers could spike with the departure of Tyler Allgeier, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals during the offseason, as there likely won't be as much of a split, specifically at the goal line. Claim your Polymarket bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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