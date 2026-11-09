The Heisman Trophy race in the 2026 college football season has seen plenty of ebbs and flows, and fans who remember the 2007 season have experienced this level of chaos before. Florida quarterback Tim Tebow won the Heisman Trophy that season despite the Gators finishing 9-4, and while we are unlikely to see that type of situation happen again, the battle for college football's top individual honor will continue to fluctuate heavily on a weekly basis. With this type of movement, it can be hard to make predictions on who will win the Heisman Trophy.

We'll check out the latest Heisman Trophy markets available at the best prediction market apps after Week 10 and highlight some players who have gained ground. Get a $55 bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you trade $25+:

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2026 Heisman Trophy winner markets (via Kalshi)

The biggest game of Week 10 saw Notre Dame get some revenge on Miami after the Hurricanes took down the Fighting Irish in Week 1 of 2025. Notre Dame took care of business in South Bend behind a standout showing from CJ Carr, who threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 victory. Carr has still not overtaken Mensah, whose Hurricanes only have one loss and are essentially a lock for the College Football Playoff as long as they don't suffer another setback. However, the Irish are also likely good for a CFP spot, and Carr should be right next to Mensah the rest of the way for the Heisman Trophy race.

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Mestemaker might be the best comparison to Tebow in 2007, as the Oklahoma State quarterback has excellent numbers for a team that is unlikely to play in its conference championship game. Mestemaker can add another signature showing to his resume if the Cowboys take down Texas Tech in Week 11. Russell, who put up great numbers (206 yards, three touchdowns) in a win over LSU, has a better path to the Heisman, as the Crimson Tide could make the SEC title game. Alabama would likely have to beat Georgia in that game to secure a CFP spot, but the stage is set for Kalen DeBoer's club to make that run.

It's interesting to see Dampier priced behind both Smith and Mestemaker. Utah is coming off its biggest win of the season in the Holy War rivalry and remains undefeated. Dampier has 27 total touchdowns on the season and the Utes likely finish the season without a loss if they can get past a pesky Arizona side in Week 11.

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