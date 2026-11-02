Week 9 of the 2026 college football season has come and gone, with Ohio State being the latest highly ranked team to bite the dust. That loss has given the Buckeyes no margin for error the rest of the way when it comes to their College Football Playoff hopes, and it's taken a bit of a toll on star receiver Jeremiah Smith's Heisman Trophy chances.

Smith was the frontrunner for the award for much of the season, but with Julian Sayin sidelined, the receiver managed just 83 yards and a score in the 30-18 loss to USC. That setback, coupled with Miami quarterback Darian Mensah's standout performances, has resulted in the Hurricanes star overtaking Smith in Heisman Trophy prediction markets. The Hurricanes are undefeated heading into a massive showdown with Notre Dame in Week 10.

We'll go over the latest Heisman Trophy markets available at the best prediction market apps after Week 9 and spotlight a few players worth looking at given their current price. Get a $55 bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you trade $25+:

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2026 Heisman Trophy winner markets (via Kalshi)

Mensah and Toney are both in the conversation for college football's greatest individual honor but this type of race typically goes to the quarterback. The Hurricanes have followed up a national championship game appearance with another strong season, and Mensah's lore will only grow if he can go to South Bend and knock off the Irish. Carr's Heisman campaign hinges almost entirely on the result of this game.

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Smith and Chambliss have no margin for error when it comes to team results, and the latter has to face a Georgia squad coming off a 27-8 win over Florida. Of the two, Smith is probably in a superior position. However, both players are clearly trailing Mensah.

Dampier is an interesting name because Utah is undefeated heading into Saturday's rivalry game with BYU. If the Utes prevail there and Miami loses to Notre Dame, there's a world where Dampier starts getting more love as a Heisman threat. He's been excellent for Utah this season with 1,876 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, 393 rushing yards and five rushing scores through eight games.

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