2026 LPGA AIG Women's Open: Haeran Ryu, Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul among golfers to target after Round 2

We're halfway through the 2026 AIG Women's Open, the LPGA's fifth and final major championship of the season, and the leaderboard is beginning to take shape. The newest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. No. 3-ranked Haeran Ryu surged to the top of the leaderboard on Friday, putting herself in prime position heading into the weekend. No. 2-ranked Jeeno Thitikul remains firmly in contention despite shooting a 2-over round, and No. 1-ranked American Nelly Korda is within striking distance heading into Saturday's moving day action. Yealimi Noh has put together two outstanding rounds, placing herself in the mix at Royal Lytham & St Annes for the first major of her career, and she is one of the top golfers to trade on Kalshi. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

After two rounds, Haeran Ryu is trading at $0.42 per share to win, Nelly Korda and Yealimi Noh are both trading at $0.05 per share, and Jeeno Thitikul is trading at $0.20 per share to win her first major championship. Lydia Ko is also priced at $0.03 per share to claim her second Women's British Open. Shiho Kuwaki, who entered the top five of the leaderboard on Friday, is priced at $0.13 per share to win on Kalshi. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

2026 AIG Women's Open trading preview

Haeran Ryu has won the past two majors this season: the Women's PGA Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship. With five career wins on the Ladies' Tour, she is trading at $0.42 per share on Kalshi to win her third straight major this season. In 12 starts in 2026, she has posted eight top-10 finishes, and going into the tournament, she leads the field in greens in regulation at 80.37%. She was the 2023 Rookie of the Year and has quickly emerged as a rising star in women's golf. A win for Ryu would achieve an unprecedented milestone as the first player to win three consecutive majors in only three starts.

Jeeno Thitikul is seeking her first major championship. The back-to-back CME Group Tour Championship winner is priced at $0.20 per share to win on Kalshi after firing this year's best round so far, a bogey-free 64. She has nine career wins on the LPGA Tour, including two this season as one of the game's youngest stars; she also finished in the top 10 twice in 2026 during the majors so far. Yealimi Noh, who has a career-best finish of third at a major, is also trading at $0.05 and sits inside the top five after two rounds of the AIG Women's Open. In 2025, she claimed her first LPGA Tour victory at the Founders Cup, and she also has 18 career top-10 finishes on the ladies' tour.

Nelly Korda has four wins, the most by any player in the LPGA this season, including winning two majors: the Chevron Championship and the prestigious U.S. Women's Open. With 19 career wins on tour and four total majors, she is priced at $0.05 to win it all and etch her name into history as a Grand Slam winner. Korda's trading price has been steady at $0.05 on Kalshi to win after a bounce-back 68 on Friday as she climbs the leaderboard as weekend play goes on. Korda, who's spent over 100 weeks ranked as the world number one, has one of the LPGA's best scoring averages at 69.35 coming into the tournament. She also has eight rounds in the 60s during the 2026 major season.

Lydia Ko, the LPGA's most recent Hall of Fame member, is priced at $0.03 per share on Kalshi. She has three career majors and 23 wins on tour during her 12+ years as a professional golfer. There are also a few other notable players in this trade market, including Charley Hull ($0.05) and newcomer Lottie Woad ($0.04). Lauren Coughlin, who has three career wins on the LPGA Tour and 18 career top-10 finishes, is trading at $0.03 per share to claim her maiden major victory. Luci Li, a young player who is looking for her first win on the LPGA Tour, is also inside the top 10 through two rounds. Ayaka Furue, who has two career wins on the LPGA Tour, including the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, is trading at $0.01 per share on Kalshi to win her second career major and is also near the top of the leaderboard. Two-time major champion Brooke Henderson is priced at $0.01 per share to win on Kalshi. Trade on the LPGA here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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