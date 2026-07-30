2026 LPGA AIG Women's Open: Nelly Korda, Haeran Ryu, Jeeno Thitikul among golfers to target after Round 1

It's a major week in the LPGA as the fifth and final championship of the year for the ladies is underway, and the latest Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. No. 1-ranked American Nelly Korda and No. 3-ranked South Korean Haeran Ryu each took home two major championships this season, and they are both two of the top golfers to trade on Kalshi. Claim up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

After one round completed, Ryu is trading at $0.16 per share to win, Korda is trading at $0.03 per share and New Zealander Lydia Ko is priced at $0.02 per share to claim her second Women's British Open. After posting the best score of Round 1, a bogey-free 64, No. 2-ranked Jeeno Thitikul is trading at $0.42 per share to win her first major championship. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

2026 AIG Women's Open trading preview

Nelly Korda has four wins, the most by any player in the LPGA this season, including winning two majors, the Chevron Championship and the prestigious U.S. Women's Open. With 19 career wins on tour and four total majors, she is priced at $0.03 to win it all and etch her name into history as a Grand Slam winner. Korda's trading price decreased to $0.03 after a slow start in the first round, where she was 2 over on the day; however, as one of the best players in the world, she's expected to bounce back on Friday and be near the top of the leaderboard when weekend play goes on. Korda, who's spent over 100 weeks ranked as the world number one, has one of the LPGA's best scoring averages at 69.35 coming into the tournament. She also has seven rounds in the 60s during the 2026 major season.

Haeran Ryu has won the past two majors this season, the Women's PGA Championship and the Amundi Evian Championship. With five career wins on the Ladies' Tour, she is trading at $0.16 per share on Kalshi to win her third straight major this season. In 2026 through 12 starts, she has posted eight top-10 finishes, and going into the tournament, she leads the field in greens in regulation at 80.37%. She was the 2023 Rookie of the Year and has quickly emerged as a rising star in women's golf. A win for Ryu would achieve an unprecedented milestone as the first player to win three consecutive majors in only three starts.

Jeeno Thitikul is seeking her first major championship. The two-time CME Group Tour Championship winner is priced at $0.42 per share to win on Kalshi after firing a 64 in round one. She has nine career wins on the LPGA Tour, including two this season as one of the game's youngest stars; she also finished in the top 10 twice in 2026 during the majors so far. Lydia Ko, the LPGA's most recent Hall of Fame member, is priced at $0.02 per share on Kalshi. She has three career majors and 23 wins on tour during her 12+ years as a professional golfer. There are also a few other notable players in this trade market, including English favorites Charley Hull ($0.06) and newcomer Lottie Woad ($0.05), along with defending champion Miyo Yamashita, who is priced at $0.03 on Kalshi to repeat. Australian golfer Minjee Lee is trading at $0.02 per share to win, which would also make her a Grand Slam Winner. Chinese major winner Ruoying Yin and Canada's two-time major champion Brooke Henderson are both priced at $0.01 per share on Kalshi. American Yealimi Noh, who has a career-best finish of third at a major, is also trading for $0.01 and sits inside the top five after round one of the AIG Women's Open. Trade on the LPGA here with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and earn up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

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