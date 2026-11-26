The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The NFL Thanksgiving schedule opens with the Detroit Lions (8-2) hosting the Chicago Bears (8-2) at 1 p.m. ET. The Dallas Cowboys (5-6) face the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Buffalo Bills (9-1) taking on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET. Get a $55 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after completing $25 in trades.

The Bears are trading at $0.51 per share to beat the Lions, who are trading at $0.49 per share on Kalshi. The $0.51 price per share equates to a 51% probability for Chicago to win. Kalshi also prices more than 48.5 points in Cowboys vs. Eagles at $0.48 per share, and Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs to record 4+ receptions is trading at $0.42 per share. For the offer's terms and conditions, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how prediction markets work and check prediction market availability in your state.

Thanksgiving NFL picks, predictions on Kalshi

Lions to win outright: $0.49 Yes, $0.51 No

$0.49 Yes, $0.51 No Over 48.5 combined points in Cowboys-Eagles: $0.48 Yes, $0.53 No

$0.48 Yes, $0.53 No Josh Downs 4+ receptions: $0.42 Yes, $0.60 No

Lions to win outright ($0.45 Yes, $0.56 No)

Detroit's offense has found more than one route to the end zone. Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 14-yard touchdown against Tampa Bay and connected with Jameson Williams for a 57-yard score. Williams finished with four catches for 93 yards. Gibbs added 98 rushing yards on 23 attempts and scored twice, helping Detroit pull away in the fourth quarter. Those contributions give the Lions several ways to challenge Chicago's defense.

The Bears will bring pressure, especially after their six-sack performance against New Orleans. Detroit has needed adjustments without Hutchinson and injured linebacker Jack Campbell, even with safety Kerby Joseph returning to action Sunday. Kalshi lists a Lions victory at $0.45 Yes and $0.56 No. The Yes price translates to a 45% implied probability, compared with the platform's displayed 45% chance. SportsLine's 29-24 Detroit score reflects a different outlook, with the model giving the Lions a 61% chance to win. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

More than 48.5 points in Cowboys-Eagles ($0.48 Yes, $0.53 No)

Dallas has scored 91 points across its last two games, with Sunday's 51-point performance doing most of the work. Prescott has topped 1,000 passing yards and accounted for 12 touchdowns over the last three weeks. Lamb and Pickens both cleared 100 receiving yards against Tennessee, and Dallas reached the end zone on its first six possessions. Philadelphia's defense will have little time to prepare for an offense that's been finishing drives.

The Eagles have reasons to question whether this game becomes another scoring surge. They held Pittsburgh to 255 yards and 16 points Sunday, keeping the Steelers out of the end zone on two red-zone trips. Philadelphia also recorded five sacks, with Jonathan Greenard among the contributors. Kalshi prices more than 48.5 points at $0.48 Yes and $0.53 No; the Yes contract implies a 48% probability. SportsLine's 32-23 Dallas score equates to 55 points, with 64% of the model's simulations pointing to more than 48.5 points. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

Josh Downs 4+ receptions ($0.42 Yes, $0.60 No)

"Josh Downs has had a limited role in his first two games in Kansas City, playing 11 then 17 snaps," NFL expert R.J. White said. "But he's still managed four catches on five targets in both games, and his usage should continue to rise. His reception total was depressed in Indianapolis due to poor QB play, but that's no longer an issue with Patrick Mahomes playing at an MVP level over the last four weeks. The Bills pass defense has looked great in that stretch but saw three backup QBs who could not move the ball in Joe Fagnano, Carson Wentz and Kyle McCord, while the Jets game showed that issues could still remain against good competition."

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Downs will finish with 4.1 receptions and 47 receiving yards. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

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