The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The NFL Thanksgiving schedule continues with the Buffalo Bills (9-1) taking on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is inactive for tonight's contest against Buffalo with a groin injury. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after completing $25 in trades.

Kalshi prices more than 48.5 points in Cowboys vs. Eagles at $0.48 per share, and Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs to record 4+ receptions is trading at $0.42 per share. For the offer's terms and conditions, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how prediction markets work and check prediction market availability in your state.

Thanksgiving NFL picks, predictions on Kalshi

Josh Downs 4+ receptions: $0.42 Yes, $0.60 No

Josh Downs 4+ receptions ($0.42 Yes, $0.60 No)

"Josh Downs has had a limited role in his first two games in Kansas City, playing 11 then 17 snaps," NFL expert R.J. White said. "But he's still managed four catches on five targets in both games, and his usage should continue to rise. His reception total was depressed in Indianapolis due to poor QB play, but that's no longer an issue with Patrick Mahomes playing at an MVP level over the last four weeks. The Bills pass defense has looked great in that stretch but saw three backup QBs who could not move the ball in Joe Fagnano, Carson Wentz and Kyle McCord, while the Jets game showed that issues could still remain against good competition."

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Downs will finish with 4.1 receptions and 47 receiving yards. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

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