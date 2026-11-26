The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The NFL Thanksgiving schedule includes the Dallas Cowboys (5-6) vs. the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Buffalo Bills (9-1) taking on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is inactive for tonight's contest against Buffalo with a groin injury. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after completing $25 in trades.

Kalshi prices more than 48.5 points in Cowboys vs. Eagles at $0.48 per share, and Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs to record 4+ receptions is trading at $0.42 per share. For the offer's terms and conditions, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how prediction markets work and check prediction market availability in your state.

Thanksgiving NFL picks, predictions on Kalshi

Over 48.5 combined points in Cowboys-Eagles: $0.48 Yes, $0.53 No

$0.48 Yes, $0.53 No Josh Downs 4+ receptions: $0.42 Yes, $0.60 No

More than 48.5 points in Cowboys-Eagles ($0.48 Yes, $0.53 No)

Dallas has scored 91 points across its last two games, with Sunday's 51-point performance doing most of the work. Prescott has topped 1,000 passing yards and accounted for 12 touchdowns over the last three weeks. Lamb and Pickens both cleared 100 receiving yards against Tennessee, and Dallas reached the end zone on its first six possessions. Philadelphia's defense will have little time to prepare for an offense that's been finishing drives.

The Eagles have reasons to question whether this game becomes another scoring surge. They held Pittsburgh to 255 yards and 16 points Sunday, keeping the Steelers out of the end zone on two red-zone trips. Philadelphia also recorded five sacks, with Jonathan Greenard among the contributors. Kalshi prices more than 48.5 points at $0.48 Yes and $0.53 No; the Yes contract implies a 48% probability. SportsLine's 32-23 Dallas score equates to 55 points, with 64% of the model's simulations pointing to more than 48.5 points. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

Josh Downs 4+ receptions ($0.42 Yes, $0.60 No)

"Josh Downs has had a limited role in his first two games in Kansas City, playing 11 then 17 snaps," NFL expert R.J. White said. "But he's still managed four catches on five targets in both games, and his usage should continue to rise. His reception total was depressed in Indianapolis due to poor QB play, but that's no longer an issue with Patrick Mahomes playing at an MVP level over the last four weeks. The Bills pass defense has looked great in that stretch but saw three backup QBs who could not move the ball in Joe Fagnano, Carson Wentz and Kyle McCord, while the Jets game showed that issues could still remain against good competition."

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Downs will finish with 4.1 receptions and 47 receiving yards. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

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