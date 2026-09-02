The U.S. Open 2026 is off and running as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka look to defend their titles. The second round starts on Wednesday. Alcaraz, who missed the French Open and Wimbledon with a wrist injury, will face Portuguese youngster Jaime Faira. Sabalenka will take on Russian 22-year-old Polina Iatcenko, while Americans Jessica Pegula and Sofia Kenen will also square off as part of Wednesday's second-round action.

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2026 US Open second round prediction markets

Carlos Alcaraz 91% vs. Jaime Faira 10% (Polymarket)

Ben Shelton 69% vs. Hubert Hurkacz 33% (Polymarket)

Aryna Sabalenka $0.97 vs. Polina Iatcenko $0.04 (Kalshi)

Iga Swiatek $0.97 vs. Nadia Podoroska $0.04 (Kalshi)

Men's singles second round

Alcaraz is working his way back into his groove after missing time, and the seven-time major winner will be looking to take advantage of the absence of world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The 2024 US Open winner and 2025 runner-up is out with a knee injury. Alcaraz has been a top player on the men's side and is the youngest player to win a career Grand Slam. The now-23-year-old dropped to third in the rankings while he was out and will be looking to reclaim that distinction soon. Alcaraz is 302-68 and has won 26 tournaments, Faira, also 23, has a 17-23 record and has never advanced past the third round in a major.

The American Shelton is the world's ninth-ranked player and seeks his first career major victory, with Polymarket setting a pretty high probability that he will beat Hurkacz. Shelton has not reached a major final yet, but the 23-year-old has reached the semis at the Australian Open (2025) and US Open (2023). Shelton is 144-90 in his singles career and has won seven tournaments. Hurkacz has won eight and is 242-169, but the 29-year-old has dropped to 47th in the world rankings after getting to No. 6 two years ago. This is the farthest he has gone at the US Open, and he has lost in the second round six times before. Get a $50 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS when you trade on the 2026 US Open:

Sabalenka has won the US Open the past two years and has won the Australian Open twice. She also reached the final at this year's French Open and lost in the semis at Wimbledon. The Belarusian has 24 singles victories, while Iatcenko's only triumph above the ITF Circuit level came at a WTA 125 event. The defending champion is 40-8 this season and has won three titles -- Miami, Indian Wells and Brisbane. The Russian Iatcenko ranks 149th in the world and is 192-103 in her budding career. This is her first foray beyond the qualifying rounds at a major after she dropped just one set in winning three qualifying matches. Iatcenko was down 5-3 in the deciding set in her first-round match against Renata Zarazua but went on to win 4-6 6-4 7-6, with the match taking three hours and 27 minutes.

Swiatek won at Flushing Meadows in 2022 and has won six major championships. She is 33-13 this season and got her only title of this season two weeks ago in Toronto, where she beat Elena Rybakina 6-2, 6-3. The Polish star, who ranks eighth in the world, cruised past Xiyu Wang in the first round, also 6-2, 6-3. Podoroska has not won a singles title and is 382-241 in her career, with three WTA 125 titles on her resume. This is the Argentinian's sixth time reaching the second round at a major title, and aside from a semifinal berth at Roland Garros in 2020, she has never advanced past this stage. It was Swiatek who ousted Podoroska from that French Open, beating her 6-2, 6-1 in the only meeting of their careers. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on tennis and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

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