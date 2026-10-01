With four weeks in the books after Monday Night Football, it is becoming clearer how teams are set up for the rest of the 2026 NFL season. There are sure to be more surprises, but we are figuring out which teams are playoff contenders and which ones will be in the running for the No. 1 pick. The Las Vegas Raiders had the pick this year, but they are 3-1 despite top selection Fernando Mendoza not taking a snap yet. A handful of teams could be back near the top in 2027, and surprise teams like the Buccaneers and Texans are still looking for a victory in 2026. It could be one of the five 0-4 teams that grabs the No. 1 overall pick, or it could be one that is currently winning with smoke and mirrors.

You can trade on the 2027 NFL Draft at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. We're looking at the latest prices on which team will get first choice of the top college players in the 2027 NFL Draft. Trade with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

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2027 NFL Draft No. 1 pick markets at Kalshi

To earn No. 1 overall pick

Dolphins $0.49

Titans $0.21

Buccaneers $0.11

Jets $0.07

Chargers $0.05

Cardinals $0.04

Panthers $0.04

Browns $0.03

Commanders $0.03

Falcons $0.03

Giants $0.03

Raiders $0.03

Colts $0.02

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NFL Draft 2027 predictions

It's looking like a two-horse race for the top pick, based on the pricing, with the Dolphins and Titans the main contenders. Both are sitting at 0-4 and it's not looking like there will be a lot of improvement soon. The other winless teams -- Tampa Bay, Houston and the L.A. Chargers -- were expected to be in the running for playoff spots this season. There's still a chance they could turn things around at least enough to win some games, but the playoffs are almost out of the question. The Chargers made the playoffs after starting 0-4 in 1992, and the NFC South winner last season went just 8-9, so anything is possible.

The Dolphins are considered by many to have one of the worst rosters in league history as they embark on a rebuild after going 7-10 last season to earn the 11th overall pick. The Dolphins went through a major fire sale in the offseason, releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receiver Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Bradley Chubb and trading wideout Jaylen Waddle. Then they lost one of the few stars they had, with running back De'Von Achane tearing his ACL against Kansas City in Week 3. New coach Jeff Hafley brought quarterback Malik Willis with him from Green Bay, and the veteran has just one TD pass and two interceptions as the Dolphins are averaging an NFL-low 11.5 points per game. The defense is giving up 25.3 (21st in NFL), and there isn't a lot of evidence pointing to Miami getting any better.

The Titans had the top overall pick in 2025 and took quarterback Cam Ward out of Miami, but the offense hasn't been much better than what the Dolphins have shown. Tennessee scores just 13.8 points per game, but it has a middle-of-the-road defense that allows just under 21 points per game, so it has been playing close games. Being in the AFC South, the Titans have two games each against the Jaguars, Texans and Colts, and play each AFC North team once, including the 24-18 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. They had just under 300 yards on offense Sunday and turned the ball over twice. Tennessee is minus-3 in turnover differential.

The Bucs are having major problems protecting the ball, as only two teams have a worse turnover margin than their minus-6. They have struggled on offense, and now quarterback Baker Mayfield is out with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. Undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels started Sunday's 17-14 loss to Green Bay. Tampa Bay is 24th in scoring offense at 19 points per game while the defense allows 24 per contest (20th). The good news for the Bucs is that they play in the NFC South, where all four teams are allowing more than 22.5 points per game, with the Saints and Panthers both yielding more than 27.

The Panthers and Falcons aren't too far behind the Bucs in the running for the No. 1 overall pick, but Atlanta visits the Saints on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 4. A win there would change Atlanta's outlook considerably, as it looked like a different team with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. back from injury in a 35-14 thrashing of Green Bay last week.

The Chargers are the biggest surprise near the top of Kalshi's pricing, as they went 11-6 last season to make the playoffs, losing to eventual AFC champion New England. Now, they are simply a mess, with quarterback Justin Herbert under constant pressure and the offense averaging just 16.3 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL. The defense is giving up an average of 26.5 points per game. Herbert has thrown six interceptions (compared to four TD passes) and has already been sacked 12 times. L.A.'s next three games are against the Broncos, Chiefs and Rams, all teams expected to make the playoffs.

There are many familiar teams who could end up atop the 2027 NFL Draft order, including the Jets, Cardinals and Giants. These teams had top-five picks in April. The Browns and Commanders picked in the top 10 in 2026, and all five of these teams are expected to finish at the bottom of their divisions, though the Jets benefit from being in the AFC East alongside the Dolphins. The Giants are off to a 3-1 start but are now without quarterback Jaxson Dart, while Cleveland has won three in a row and is tied atop the AFC North. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has had some big moments and if he can keep it steady, the playoffs might not be out of the question. Cleveland visits the Jets in Week 5.

Houston, which reached the AFC Divisional Playoffs last season, is still looking to win a game. Visiting fellow 0-4 team Tennessee in NFL Week 5 will show whether the Texans can compete like they did last season, when they went 12-5. The defense has fallen off a cliff after it was the league's best in 2025. Houston was first in overall defense (277.2 yards per game) and second in scoring (17.4). This season, the Texans are giving up 27.3 points per game (27th in NFL) and 342.8 yards (21st). They are among numerous teams priced at $0.01 per share at Kalshi. Trade with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

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