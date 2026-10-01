We are three weeks into the 2026 NFL season, and while some teams are off to strong starts, others have faltered despite high expectations entering the campaign. Three weeks is still not enough data to get a good sense of how each team will perform, but the early victors have an edge in what is expected to be a tight playoff picture. Sports fans looking to make NFL predictions on which team will emerge victorious at the end of the season can take advantage of trading on the 2027 NFL champion at the best prediction market apps. We'll look at the latest movement in this market ahead of Week 4. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for $55 as a sign-up bonus after $25+ in trades:

After an impressive 3-0 start, the Buffalo Bills are now trading at $0.13 per share to win Super Bowl LXI. The $0.13 price per share equates to a 13% probability in the latest Super Bowl winner odds.

Check to ensure prediction markets are legal in your state before signing up and making trades. You can also see the best prediction markets promos available before making trades. Use the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 after a $10 deposit here:

Learn how to trade prediction markets here before making predictions on which team will win the 2027 NFL championship.

Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds when you sign up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS:

2027 NFL Super Bowl winner markets (via Kalshi)

There isn't too much movement among the top teams, but the Bills have jumped the Rams as the top contender to win the 2027 Super Bowl. Buffalo got off to a slow start in Week 3 but eventually rallied to beat the Chargers, who have fallen to 0-3. The Bills are now trading at $0.13 per share to win Super Bowl LXI. The $0.13 price per share equates to a 13% probability in the latest Super Bowl winner odds.

The Rams lost a thriller on Sunday Night Football to the Broncos on the road, but L.A. is also without Myles Garrett and Puka Nacua. Those two should return soon, and that'll boost the Rams in this market. The 49ers, Ravens and Broncos all saw slight increases in their value after Week 3 wins.

The Eagles and Bears met on Monday Night Football to close out Week 3, and Chicago stunned Philly with third-stringer Case Keenum starting at quarterback. The Bears defense frustrated Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense, forcing three turnovers in the 27-7 win. Philadelphia is still trading slightly higher than Chicago, although the Bears will eventually get starting quarterback Caleb Williams back after he recovers from a hamstring injury.

The New England Patriots were trading at $0.04 per share to win the title after a Week 2 win against the Steelers, but they are now at $0.01 per share thanks to a 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Drake Maye threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, looking like a shell of the player who was a MVP finalist last season. New England's defense had no answers for Trevor Lawrence and Co. Many felt the Patriots benefited from a favorable schedule a year ago, and that might be looking more and more true with each passing game. Make NFL trades with the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.