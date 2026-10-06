Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books. Kansas City is 4-0, one of three teams with an undefeated record to start the season. Carolina is going into the bye after defeating the Lions on Sunday Night Football. The other 30 teams will be in action in Week 5, and we'll look at the latest movement in NFL championship prediction markets on the best prediction market apps. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus after $25+ in trades:

The Los Angeles Rams, who entered the season as the front-runners to win the 2027 NFL championship, are once again the top contenders at $0.12 per share after coming back to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. The $0.12 share price equates to a 12% probability in the latest Super Bowl winner odds.

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2027 NFL Super Bowl winner markets (via Kalshi)

The Rams and Bills have flipped spots after Week 4 thanks to Buffalo's last-second loss to the New England Patriots. The Patriots are now up to $0.03 per share to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers, Chiefs, Seahawks and Ravens have largely stayed put, but Lamar Jackson's injury might bring Baltimore down a bit during the week depending on its severity. Jackson exited Baltimore's win over the Titans due to an ankle issue. If he's out for multiple weeks, it could put the Ravens in a bind given how competitive the AFC North is.

The big riser after Week 4 is the Jaguars, who had an impressive victory over the Bengals. Jacksonville is 3-1 on the season and has looked solid in every game, with its defense making impactful plays and Trevor Lawrence looking like a star in his second year under head coach Liam Coen. The Jags will be in London for two weeks, and if they can continue to impress over their next four games (Eagles, Texans, Colts, Ravens), the schedule softens significantly after that stretch.

Despite being 4-0, the Vikings sit behind the Cowboys and Broncos entering Week 5. Minnesota's defense is among the best in the league but Kyler Murray has not looked great since returning from a concussion. Justin Jefferson is injured but should come back soon. If Minnesota can keep winning, it'll be hard to ignore the Vikings in the Super Bowl market. Use the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS to make NFL trades and get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000:

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