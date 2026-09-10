The NFL touches down in Australia for the first time when the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams meet on Thursday night. Since adding two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, the Rams are trading at $0.65 per share to win over the 49ers, who are trading at $0.36 per share on Kalshi. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

Kickoff for Rams vs. 49ers is set for 8:35 p.m. ET in Melbourne, Australia. SportsLine's team of experts and our projection model have provided the best trades for 49ers vs. Rams, which kicks off at 8:35 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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49ers vs. Rams prediction markets

Rams to win by 3.5 or more points ($0.52 per share)

More than 48.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

Deebo Samuel 2+ receptions ($0.25 per share)

Rams to win by 3.5 or more points ($0.52 per share)

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers will take their NFC West rivalry more than 7,000 miles from California to Melbourne for the first regular-season game hosted in Australia. Los Angeles is trading at $0.52 per share to win by 3.5 points or more in a game that has been historically close in recent meetings, with three of the last five games being decided by a field goal. The Rams start 2026 as one of the NFL's leading contenders behind head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford returns with a star-studded receiving group featuring Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

The Sportsline Projection Model has Los Angeles winning in 57% of its simulations, projecting a 28-21 victory for the Rams. Trade on the NFL with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

More than 48.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

There is a plethora of offensive star power to make this game a high-scoring affair, with the Rams bringing Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams, while San Francisco counters with Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and George Kittle. An offensive shootout in Melbourne can turn this into an even more intriguing divisional clash, and these two teams to score more than 48.5 points is currently trading at $0.52 per share.

SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams to combine for 49 points on Thursday night. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Deebo Sambuel 2+ receptions ($0.77 per share)

Deebo Samuel returns to San Francisco after spending his first six NFL seasons with the 49ers, where his versatility as both a receiver and runner made him one of Kyle Shanahan's most dangerous touchdown threats. Samuel's 2021 All-Pro season with the 49ers included leading the team in multiple key offensive categories. He also led the NFL in yards per reception that season. After recording 72 receptions and five receiving touchdowns with Washington last season, Samuel gives Purdy a familiar target and brings his trademark yards-after-catch ability back to the 49ers offense.

"Deebo Samuel makes his return to the bay, Sportsline expert Prop Bet Guy said. "Deebo, a low average depth of target connoisseur, is likely to move around Kyle Shanahan's offense, giving Brock Purdy quick options. With the Rams sporting one of the better defensive lines the sport has seen, quick options will be en vogue for the 49ers." Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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