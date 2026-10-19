The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more into your account. The last game of Week 6 features the Washington Commanders visiting the San Francisco 49ers for Monday Night Football. The 49ers to win is trading at $0.78 at Polymarket, and a Commanders win is $0.23. The $0.78 price per share equates to a 78% probability in the latest Commanders vs. 49ers odds. More than 51.5 points scored in 49ers vs. Commanders is trading at $0.51 per share. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Commanders vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football, we'll dive into some of the available trading markets at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Monday Night Football. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Commanders vs. 49ers preview

This matchup features two teams that enter Week 6 in very different ways. While the 49ers knocked off Seattle on the road in Week 6 to remain undefeated at 5-0, the Commanders had a blunder for the ages in their game against the Giants. With no timeouts remaining in overtime, quarterback Jayden Daniels did a quarterback kneel with the clock winding down to center the football for a game-winning field goal. But the offense seemed to think there was a timeout remaining as there was no urgency to spike the football to stop the clock. Instead, chaos ensued and the clock ran out, resulting in a tie and a 1-3-1 record for Washington.

The 49ers are one of three unbeaten teams left in the NFL, and with Minnesota on bye this week and Kansas City being off last week, they can be the NFL's first 6-0 team this year. San Francisco has passed every test thus far, including wins over Los Angeles, Denver and Seattle. Brock Purdy is playing great with Mike Evans and George Kittle shining, and the defense gets a favorable matchup this week against an inconsistent Washington offense. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Commanders vs. 49ers picks, predictions

Commanders to win: $0.23

More than 50.5 points scored: $0.50

Commanders to win ($0.23 per share)

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Commanders winning in 35% of simulations, returning value at current Polymarket trading prices. Washington getting the road win is $0.23 per share on Polymarket. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 50.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

The Commanders have scored more than 30 points twice over their last three games, and Daniels had two long rushing scores on Sunday. The 49ers have a dynamic offense, and the defense has also been susceptible to points, giving up 29 to Seattle last week and 30 to Arizona in Week 4. These teams score more than 50.5 points in roughly 60% of the SportsLine model's simulations. More than 54.5 points is $0.51 at Polymarket, while Washington and San Francisco combining for fewer than 50.5 points is $0.51 per share. Sign up now for NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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