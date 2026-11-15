New users who sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades. NFL Week 10 features a matchup between longtime NFC rivals the San Francisco 49ers (7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (4-5) in one of the top games of the day. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and 49ers are priced at $0.67 to win at Kalshi. We're looking at the available NFL prediction markets and pricing available at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. We also have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

49ers vs. Cowboys Kalshi markets

49ers to win: $0.67

Cowboys to win: $0.34

49ers to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

More than 55.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

49ers to win: $0.67

The 49ers have a claim to being the NFL's best team. At 7-1, they have the best record in the NFC and are tied with Buffalo for the NFL's best record. San Francisco fields a top-five scoring offense and are sixth in scoring defense. Brock Purdy is an MVP candidate and the team should be getting reinforcements on offense in the coming weeks.

A Raiders win is trading at $0.21 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 21% probability in the latest Raiders vs. 49ers odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Cowboys to win: $0.34

The Cowboys are in familiar territory. The offense is once again among the NFL's best, but the defense is bad. Dallas is in the bottom 10 in points and yards allowed. The Cowboys enter Week 10 at 4-5 and second in the NFC East behind 5-2-1 New York. Dallas escaped with a narrow win at Indianapolis last week behind strong outings from Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Cowboys winning 42% of the time.

A Cowboys win is trading at $0.34 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.34 price equating to a 34% probability in the 49ers vs. Cowboys odds. Make trades using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

49ers to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

The 49ers are dangerous. Be it the defense, which gives up just 19.5 points per game, or the offense, which has Purdy, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey all humming, San Francisco is tough to beat. The 49ers are coming off a blowout win over Las Vegas after their Week 8 bye. The Cowboys lose by fewer than 3.5 points, or win, in the majority of SportsLine simulations. Four of Dallas' five losses this year have been by one score.

On Kalshi, the 49ers winning by 3.5 or more points is trading at $0.52. The Cowboys losing by fewer than 3.5 points, or winning, trades at $0.49 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 55.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

These are two of the best offenses in the NFL. In total, the Cowboys and 49ers average 56.7 points per game. There are playmakers on each team, and both quarterbacks are playing at a high level. San Francisco has a major edge defensively, but the 49ers have given up points at times this year. They allowed 29 points to both Atlanta and Seattle and 30 points to Arizona. The model has more than 55.5 points occurring in 64% of simulations.

The Cowboys and 49ers scoring more than 55.5 points is trading at $0.52 on Kalshi, and the game resulting in less than 55.5 points is trading at $0.49. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.