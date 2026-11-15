NFL fans interested in making predictions on Sunday's pivotal NFL Week 10 clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys can claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 bonus once they deposit $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

49ers vs. Cowboys predictions on Polymarket

49ers to win: 66%

Cowboys to win: 34%

Cowboys to win, or lose by less than 4.5 points: Yes 53%, No 48%

More than 55.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

49ers to win: 66%

San Francisco's offense has been humming despite a litany of injuries, thanks to the play of Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. Help is on the way, as the 49ers acquired Keenan Allen at the trade deadline and Deebo Samuel is back at practice. The 49ers are sixth in yards per game and third in scoring offense, while their defense has also been improving of late and now ranks sixth in points allowed per game. The SportsLine model has San Francisco prevailing in 56% of simulations.

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Cowboys to win: 34%

Dallas' offense is once again among the most explosive in the league, scoring 27.3 points per game. However, that has not been good enough to overcome a defense that ranks 30th in yards allowed per game and 26th in points allowed per game. The Cowboys do have an opportunity to make a statement against arguably the NFL's best team, and Dak Prescott continues to play at a high level. George Pickens could be back for this clash, which in turn opens up more opportunities for CeeDee Lamb. A Dallas win happens in 44% of SportsLine simulations.

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Cowboys to win, or lose by less than 4.5 points: Yes 53%, No 48%

Six of San Francisco's seven wins have been by more than 4.5 points, and they did beat the defending Super Bowl champions Seahawks by exactly three points. Dallas has been on the right side of a trade like this in six games, though only two of its losses have come by less than 4.5 points. The SportsLine model sees the Cowboys losing by less than 4.5 points or winning outright in 51% of simulations.

This trade is available for 53% at Polymarket, while San Francisco winning by more than 4.5 points is 48%. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 55.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

Defense is not Dallas' specialty, so the 49ers are expected to put up points. The Cowboys won't find it easy to move the ball against San Francisco's defense, but the 49ers have occasionally given up the big play here and there. The SportsLine model sees these teams topping 55.5 points in 64% of simulations.

You can trade on these teams to score more than 55.5 points at Polymarket at 52%, while a game finishing with less than 55.5 points is 49%. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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