The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS provides new users a $25 bonus after they deposit $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. The San Francisco 49ers head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face the Atlanta Falcons in NFL Week 7 and will be looking to keep their perfect record intact. The 49ers held off a late comeback attempt in a 23-17 victory against the Washington Commanders in Week 6, while Atlanta's own late push against the Chicago Bears last week fell short in a 31-23 setback at home. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

To see the terms and conditions of this offer, go to the Polymarket promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making trades. We'll look at the markets available for 49ers vs. Falcons with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

49ers vs. Falcons predictions on Polymarket

49ers to win: 58%

Falcons to win: 42%

Falcons to win, or lose by fewer than 2.5 points: 48%

More than 49.5 points: 52%

49ers to win: 58%

San Francisco looked like it was going to run away from Washington on Monday Night Football in Week 6, but things slowed down substantially for the 49ers after Mike Evans' injury. Evans is expected to miss this game, especially with the 49ers having a Week 8 bye to provide some additional recovery time. Brock Purdy is looking like an MVP candidate and Christian McCaffrey remains as productive as ever, so San Francisco has plenty of firepower even if Evans is down. The 49ers win in 55% of SportsLine simulations.

At Polymarket, a San Francisco win trades at 58%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Falcons to win: 42%

Atlanta fell into a big hole against the Bears but fought admirably to eventually only lose by one possession. However, the Falcons will need to try to avoid falling into the same situation against the 49ers. San Francisco already learned its lesson playing with fire on Monday, and the 49ers will likely go hard to seal this game if they have an opening. Michael Penix Jr. was off target too many times in Week 6, which allowed the Bears to key in on Bijan Robinson and slow him down. If Robinson can get going, it'll open up windows for Penix to find Drake London and Kyle Pitts in the passing game. The Falcons win in 45% of SportsLine simulations.

Atlanta winning is 42% at Polymarket. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Falcons to win, or lose by fewer than 2.5 points: Yes 48%, No 52%

At some point, you have to imagine the 49ers' injury issues catch up to them. That could come on the road, though McCaffrey and George Kittle could go crazy in a domed environment with no weather issues. The Falcons have been able to score points with Penix at the helm, but Robinson is still attracting the most attention. Atlanta wins outright or loses by less than 2.5 points in 49% of SportsLine simulations.

This trade is available at Polymarket at 48%, while San Francisco to win by more than 2.5 points trades at 52%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 49.5 points: Yes 52%, No 48%

The 49ers are averaging 29.5 points per game, and they've scored 30 or more points in three of their six games. They have not scored less than 23 points in a game. Atlanta has scored at least 23 points in every game Penix has started, and the Falcons have put up as many as 45 points in that stretch. These teams combine to score more than 50 points in 49% of SportsLine simulations.

The teams scoring more than 49.5 points is 52% at Polymarket while the teams scoring less than 49.5 points is 48%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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