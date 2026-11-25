The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET, and it's a battle between the best team in the East so far this season and the hottest team in the conference. Philadelphia sits atop the Eastern Conference standings at 14-4, while Miami is 10-6 overall but enters on a seven-game winning streak. Both teams made substantial moves this offseason, with the Sixers trading for Jaylen Brown and signing LeBron James, while the Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade of their own. Now, they'll go head-to-head for the first time this season in a potential playoff preview in the NBA Cup group stage. 76ers center Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful due to an illness. Trade on 76ers vs. Heat here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices Philadelphia at $0.53 per share to win, which equates to a 53% win probability. Meanwhile, Miami is priced at $0.48 per share to win. You can also trade on the total number of points scored, with more than 236.5 points trading at $0.51 per share and fewer than 236.5 points trading at $0.50 per share.

Kalshi also has dozens of other NBA prediction markets available for Heat vs. 76ers trading, including points scored, team scoring, player props and game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

76ers vs. Heat prices (via Kalshi)

76ers vs. Heat winner Philadelphia $0.53 per share, Miami $0.48 per share 76ers vs. Heat points 236.5 total points to be scored (More $0.51, Less $0.50) 76ers vs. Heat margin Philadelphia to win by more than 1.5 points (YES $0.51, NO $0.50)

Heat vs. 76ers preview



On paper, it looked like the Philadelphia 76ers put together one of the best starting fives of all time, and the early-season returns have looked promising. Former NBA MVPs LeBron James and Joel Embiid have been able to play reduced minutes and have been rested on occasion to preserve their legs for a postseason run, while Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown have carried the bulk of the scoring load in their primes. Meanwhile, V.J. Edgecombe has played the second-most minutes on the team and carved out a clear role for himself after an All-Rookie campaign last season.

As for the Heat, they've built their new-look roster around the dominant frontcourt pairing of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game this season, while Adebayo has averaged 19.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.1 steals. With both bigs proving themselves more than capable of running the floor, Miami has been pushing the pace with regularity. They rank third in the NBA in tempo and first in scoring. Trade on Sixers vs. Heat here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

76ers vs. Heat picks, predictions

Philadelphia to win ($0.53 per share)

Philadelphia to win ($0.53 per share)

The 76ers had a five-game losing streak halted by the Trail Blazers on Monday with Joel Embiid (illness) missing from the lineup. He's doubtful for tonight's NBA Cup matchup, but Philly might actually be able to match Miami's tempo more effectively without Embiid on the floor given his history of knee issues. Miami ranks 26th in the NBA in points allowed per game (119.4) and Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with a groin injury.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that the 76ers win in 62% of simulations, making the $0.53 share price a tremendous value. Trade on Heat vs. Sixers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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