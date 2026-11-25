The NFL is never short on storylines, and that's certainly the case with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. On Tuesday, it was reported that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers was being benched for Mason Rudolph following a two-game losing streak that dropped the Steelers from 6-2 to 6-4. Will the star quarterback find a new home for what he's said will be his last season? The Steelers will reportedly release him. With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you can get a $55 bonus after trading $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps, and Kalshi has a trading market for Rodgers' next team. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Aaron Rodgers' next team predictions at Kalshi

Retires/No Team: Yes $0.74, No $0.27

New England Patriots: Yes $0.14, No $0.87

Baltimore Ravens: Yes $0.07, No $0.94

Pittsburgh Steelers: Yes $0.04, No $0.97

Atlanta Falcons: Yes $0.02, No $0.99

There's a chance that this is it for Rodgers. He's 42 years old and wasn't exactly playing his best football before he was benched. Rodgers has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns to six interceptions, and he has struggled in recent weeks, particularly the Steelers' two losses to Cincinnati and Philadelphia. Additionally, Rodgers has said multiple times that 2026 would be the final year of his career.

If Rodgers does want to keep playing, it's no surprise the Patriots are viewed as the most likely landing spot. New England is still very much in the AFC Wild Card picture at 5-5, and they have an opening at quarterback with Drake Maye injured. Maye broke a bone in his leg a few weeks ago and reportedly will miss around six weeks -- if not the rest of the season. If Rodgers wants to keep playing and play in meaningful games, the Patriots would give him that option if they're interested in signing him.

The Ravens are another interesting team. They just traded for Jacoby Brissett after he was benched in Arizona, and the veteran journeyman has been solid in his two starts for Baltimore. Additionally, Lamar Jackson could return this season from a serious right thumb injury. If the Ravens think Rodgers is a better option than Brissett, could they be interested? Baltimore is just 4-7, but maybe most notably, the Ravens face the Steelers in Weeks 16 and 18.

The Falcons have questions at quarterback once again. Michael Penix Jr. played well early on, but he's struggled of late and Atlanta is one of three 3-7 teams in the NFC South. With Carolina in first at just 5-5, the Falcons could still contend in the division. Would Rodgers be an upgrade over Penix or Tua Tagovailoa? Perhaps. Atlanta also has an intriguing cast of weapons in receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson, which could make the Falcons an intriguing landing spot for Rodgers.

There's also a slim chance Rodgers just winds up returning to Pittsburgh. That seems unlikely given what has transpired, but Rodgers' public comments were directed at McCarthy more so than the organization. If something happened with McCarthy's position as head coach, would Rodgers be willing to return? Trade on Aaron Rodgers' next team with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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