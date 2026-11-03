The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Week 10 of the 2026 college football season kicks off with a MACtion matchup between Ohio (6-2) and Akron (1-7) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ohio has won five consecutive games, including a 24-20 win against Eastern Michigan in Week 8. Meanwhile, Akron has lost six consecutive games, most recently falling to Kent State, 35-20, in Week 8. Ohio is trading at $0.83 per share to win on Kalshi, while Akron to win is trading at $0.19 per share. The $0.83 price per share equates to an 83% probability for Ohio to win. More than 50.5 points is trading at $0.53 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ohio vs. Akron picks, predictions

Ohio to win by 14 or more points ($0.50)

More than 50.5 points ($0.53)

Pick #1: Ohio to win by 14 or more points

Kalshi probability: 50%

Ohio quarterback Nick Poulos threw for a season-best 266 yards and one touchdown on 19 of 29 passing, while also recording 22 yards and one touchdown on nine rushing attempts, against Eastern Michigan in Week 8. Wide receiver Dom Dorwart recorded four receptions for 125 yards, connecting with Poulos on a 78-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Akron running back Jordan Gant recorded a season-best 162 yards and two touchdowns on 28 rushing attempts against Kent State. Gant ranks fourth among MAC players with 77.25 yards per game, totaling 711 yards and six touchdowns on 127 rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Ohio will defeat Akron, 34-20, on Tuesday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Ohio is trading at $0.50 per share to win by 14 or more points on the road, while Akron is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 13 points or fewer or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: More than 50.5 points

Kalshi probability: 53%

Ohio enters Tuesday's game ranked second in both total offense and scoring offense, as well as third in scoring defense among MAC teams. The Bobcats are averaging 369.5 yards, 29.6 points scored and 21.9 points allowed in eight games.

Akron ranks fourth in total offense, ninth in scoring offense and 12th in scoring defense among MAC teams. The Zips are averaging 349.9 total yards, 19.0 points per game and 32.8 points allowed in eight games.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts more than 50.5 points scored with a probability of 60.6%, which is a moderate difference from the consensus odds implied probability of 50.2%.

Ohio and Akron scoring a combined total of 51 or more points is trading at $0.53 per share, while both teams combining to score 50 or fewer points is trading at $0.53 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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