The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $20 trading bonus, one of our top trading bonuses. The Alabama Crimson Tide enter the 2026 college football season at the No. 13 overall. Head coach Kalen DeBoer, who was tasked with succeeding seven-time national champion Nick Saban, led Alabama to its ninth College Football Playoff appearance since its inception in 2014, losing to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl. DeBoer went 20-8 (12-4 SEC) during his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa, but has faced scrutiny as he attempts to live up to lofty expectations. Claim your Polymarket bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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DeBoer has yet to name a starting quarterback, though many predict sophomore Keelon Russell has the edge over veteran quarterback Austin Mack, and Alabama also has questions on the offensive line. These are important considerations when evaluating Alabama trading at prediction markets. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Alabama regular season wins

Anyone looking at prediction market apps should know three of Alabama's four losses came against opponents ranked in the top 25 at the time including No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 3 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, as well as No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl. All four of the Tide's games against opponents ranked in the preseason top 25 will take place consecutively in 2026, with a home game against No. 3 Georgia on October 10, a road game at No. 20 Tennessee on October 17, home game against No. 8 Texas A&M and a road game at No. 11 LSU on November 7.

Alabama is currently listed at a 72% chance to win 7.5 or more games, a 68% chance to win 8.5 or more games and a 63% chance to win 9.5 or more games at Polymarket. The Tide winning 7.5 or more games is trading at $0.72 for 'Yes' and $0.33 for 'No.' Trade on college football here with the Polymarket code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 initial deposit on the Polymarket app:

Alabama to advance to College Football Playoff Quarterfinal

Alabama is currently listed at a 29% chance of making the Colllege Football Playoff Quarterfinal, which is 12th among all FBS teams, at Polymarket. The Tide are trading at $0.32 for 'Yes' and $0.74 for 'No.' Trade on college football here with the Polymarket code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 initial deposit on the Polymarket app:

Alabama to win SEC Championship

Alabama is currently listed at an 11% chance to win the SEC Championship, which is third among the conference, at Polymarket. The Tide are trading at $0.14 for 'Yes' and $0.93 for 'No.' Trade on college football here with the Polymarket code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 initial deposit on the Polymarket app:

Alabama to win College Football Playoff National Championship

Alabama is currently listed at a 2% chance to win the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which is 12th among FBS teams, at Polymarket. The Tide are trading at $0.03 for 'Yes' and $0.98 for 'No.' Trade on college football here with the Polymarket code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 trading bonus after a $10 initial deposit on the Polymarket app:

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