The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) will host the Auburn Tigers (7-4) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl 2026. Kalshi lists Alabama at $0.86 per share to win, implying an 86% win probability. Auburn trades at $0.15 per share, implying a 15% win probability. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Saturday's featured markets are Alabama to win by at least 17 points and more than 49.5 combined points. The Alabama margin market has a $0.49 Yes price and a $0.52 No price, implying 49% and 52%, respectively. The combined points market lists Yes at $0.51 (51%) and No at $0.50 (50%).

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Alabama vs. Auburn game preview

Alabama hasn't lost the Iron Bowl since 2019, and Kalen DeBoer is two wins into his tenure in the rivalry. His team enters Saturday on a four-game winning streak after losing consecutive October matchups with Georgia and Tennessee. Quarterback Keelon Russell, who sat out the Chattanooga game with an ankle injury, is going to return on Saturday. Austin Mack accounted for five touchdowns in his first career start against Chattanooga.

Auburn has already accomplished something it hadn't done since 2020: secured a winning season. First-year head coach Alex Golesh has overseen three straight victories, and his team defeated Georgia, 27-24, on the road in October. Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown threw three touchdown passes and ran for another against Mississippi State two weeks ago. A victory on Saturday would give Auburn its first four-game winning streak of the season. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Alabama vs. Auburn picks, college football predictions

Alabama to win by 17 points or more: $0.49 Yes / $0.52 No

More than 49.5 combined points: $0.51 Yes / $0.50 No

Alabama to win by 17 points or more ($0.49 Yes, $0.52 No)

DeBoer's home record at Alabama is 18-2, and his defense hasn't allowed a touchdown in nine consecutive quarters. Opponents average 89.1 rushing yards per game against Alabama, which could present a problem for Auburn's ground attack. Yhonzae Pierre recorded two tackles for loss and a sack against Chattanooga, and Alabama has held seven opponents below 100 rushing yards this season. Chattanooga managed only 86 total yards in that game.

Auburn's defense has provided some help for its offense during the November turnaround, collecting seven sacks against Mississippi State. Auburn turned four first-half fumble recoveries into 24 points that afternoon. Alabama has thrown just six interceptions all season, though, and has won four conference games by at least 17 points. Auburn lost by 21 to LSU and 30 to Ole Miss. SportsLine's model has Alabama winning by at least 17 points in 62% of simulations. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

More than 49.5 Points ($0.51 Yes, $0.50 No)

Auburn's passing game produced a school record of 480 yards against Samford, with Tristan Ti'a throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. Chas Nimrod caught seven passes for 157 yards, while Keshaun Singleton had 150 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Jeremiah Cobb scored on a 62-yard run to open the game and later caught a 47-yard touchdown pass. He finished with 172 yards from scrimmage.

Alabama averages 36.8 points per game, and Russell has thrown 21 touchdown passes in 10 appearances this season. The Crimson Tide's home victories over Florida State and South Carolina yielded 86 and 67 combined points, respectively. Auburn has also participated in games totaling 83 points against Florida and 60 against Ole Miss. SportsLine estimates a 37-16 Alabama victory, with 61.8% of simulations producing at least 50 combined points. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

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