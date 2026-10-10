The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) host the Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Alabama is coming off a 56-23 win at Mississippi State, while Georgia beat Vanderbilt, 38-14. Kalshi prices Alabama at $0.53 per share to win, with Georgia trading at $0.49. Fewer than 54.5 points is listed at $0.52 per share, compared with $0.49 for more than 54.5. The latest Georgia vs. Alabama weather forecast is calling for a few showers and temperatures in the 60s. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Alabama vs. Georgia preview

Alabama returns home at 5-0 after putting 56 points on Mississippi State, and the offense has scored at least 45 points in every game. Keelon Russell threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in Starkville, then added another score on the ground. He now has 1,414 passing yards, while the Crimson Tide have scored 248 points through five games. Saturday is Alabama's first home game against Georgia since 2024.

Georgia has matched that start at 5-0, with Gunner Stockton coming off a 295-yard, three-touchdown afternoon against Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs are averaging 51.4 points and 478.8 yards per game, while their defense is allowing 13.4 points per outing. Georgia also beat Alabama 28-7 in last year's SEC Championship after losing the regular-season meeting 24-21. SportsLine has the Bulldogs winning 23-22. Kalshi prices Alabama at $0.53 per share to win, with Georgia at $0.49. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Alabama vs. Georgia picks, predictions

Georgia to win outright ($0.49 per share)

Fewer than 54.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

Georgia to win outright ($0.49 per share)

Georgia's claim to fame starts with the balance through five weeks. Stockton has thrown for 1,049 yards with 13 touchdowns against one interception, while the Bulldogs are averaging 213.0 rushing yards per game. The offense has scored at least 38 points in every game, and last week's 38-14 win over Vanderbilt included 471 total yards with seven conversions on 10 third downs.

Alabama has been just as explosive, but Georgia has the stronger defensive profile entering Tuscaloosa. The Bulldogs are allowing 13.4 points per game and only 57.4 rushing yards, putting pressure on Russell to carry more of the workload through the air. Georgia also handled Alabama 28-7 in last season's SEC Championship, its most recent meeting with the Crimson Tide. SportsLine has the Bulldogs winning 23-22—a nailbiter. Kalshi prices Georgia at $0.49 per share to win outright, compared with $0.53 for Alabama. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Fewer than 54.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

The season-long scoring numbers make 54.5 look reachable, but this matchup has a different history. Georgia has allowed only 13.4 points per game and 57.4 rushing yards per outing, giving the Bulldogs a defense capable of slowing an Alabama offense that's scored at least 45 every week. The last two meetings also finished with 45 and 35 combined points.

Alabama's defense gets its own difficult assignment against Stockton, but SportsLine expects the game to settle into a much lower score than either team's season averages suggest. Its model has Georgia winning 23-22, which produces just 45 combined points. The model also gives fewer than 54.5 points its strongest grade on the matchup page. Kalshi prices fewer than 54.5 points at $0.52 per share, compared with $0.49 for more than 54.5. With both recent meetings also finishing below this number, the lower-scoring outcome has several paths. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

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