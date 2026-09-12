Week 2 of the 2026 college football season will feature a loaded slate of games involving ranked teams, including No. 12 Alabama (1-0) vs. Kentucky (1-0), which is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Kroger Field. Alabama cruised to a 48-10 win against East Carolina in Week 1, while Kentucky won a 45-13 blowout against Youngstown State. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every college football game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades on prediction market platforms. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Alabama vs. Kentucky picks, predictions

Alabama to beat Kentucky YES ($0.79 per share on Kalshi)

Alabama to win by 10+ points ($0.54 per share on Polymarket)

More than 49.5 points scored YES ($0.50 per share on Kalshi)

Alabama to beat Kentucky YES ($0.79 on Kalshi)

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell threw for 256 yards on 18 of 30 passing and led the Tide with 86 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 attempts during his first career start last Saturday. Alabama players combined for 227 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 49 attempts, with running back Daniel Hill scoring twice on a 4-yard run and a 2-yard run, both in the second quarter.

Former Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey also made his first career start for Kentucky during last week's win against Youngstown State. Minchey threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 27 passing, while also recording a 17-yard run. The Wildcats combined for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 34 rushing attempts, with Jason Patterson recording 78 yards on 11 carries, in Week 1.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Alabama is trading at $0.79 per share to beat Kentucky, while the Wildcats are trading at $0.23 per share on Kalshi. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Alabama to walk away with a 31-20 victory over the Wildcats. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Alabama to win by 10+ points ($0.54 on Polymarket)

The Crimson Tide forced East Carolina to go 0 of 9 on third down during last Saturday's win and held the Pirates to 162 total yards. Alabama dominated time of possession with a 38:53 to 21:07 advantage in Week 1.

Kentucky's defense forced Youngstown State to go 8 of 15 on third down attempts, though its own offense had a 3 of 8 third down efficiency. Four Wildcats players tied for a team-best seven tackles during Saturday's win, including defensive back Isaiah McMillian, linebacker Elijah Barnes, defensive back Jordan Castell, and linebacker Grant Godfrey.

However, Alabama has secured a double-digit victory over Kentucky in seven of its past eight meetings against the Wildcats. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting another double-digit win for the Crimson Tide in their SEC opener. Alabama is trading at $0.54 per share to win by 10 or more points on Saturday, while Kentucky is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or to win outright at Polymarket. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

More than 49.5 points YES ($0.50 on Kalshi)

The Crimson Tide ranked 10th among SEC teams in scoring offense with an average of 29.5 points per game during the 2025 season. Alabama currently ranks 12th in total offense with 487 yards recorded in Week 1.

Kentucky ranked 13th in scoring offense among SEC teams with 23.0 points per game. The Wildcats recorded 506 yards of total offense last week, which ranked ninth in the conference. Alabama has a 39-2-1 record against Kentucky in its all-time football series, which includes eight consecutive wins since 2003.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Alabama and Kentucky to combine for 51 points on Saturday. Alabama and Kentucky combining to score more than 49.5 points is trading at $0.50 on Kalshi. Trade on college football here with the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

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