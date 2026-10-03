Two ranked SEC teams meet on Saturday as No. 16 Mississippi State hosts No. 7 Alabama on Saturday. Both teams enter the game 4-0. Kalshi lists an Alabama win at $0.68 per share and a Mississippi State win at $0.33. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Before these teams square off, we'll look at different trading markets that are available at two of the best prediction market apps: Kalshi and Polymarket. Both Kalshi and Polymarket are offering prediction market bonuses for new users, and these offers can be earned on Saturday if you're in prediction market legal states. Get started at Polymarket here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. Get a $55 trading bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Alabama vs. Mississippi State predictions

Both teams enter the game with unblemished records, and the winner should have a serious leg up in both its College Football Playoff and SEC title aspirations.

Alabama has yet to reach the heights many fans and boosters demand under Kalen DeBoer, but the Crimson Tide look like title contenders with quarterback Keelon Russell and receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams playing at elite levels. But one of the biggest stories in the SEC this year is Bulldogs QB Kamario Taylor. The sophomore is 10th in the country in passing yards and is tied for the lead with 14 passing touchdowns. Taylor is currently third on Kalshi's Heisman Trophy probability board. Get a $55 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Alabama vs. Mississippi State prediction markets

Alabama to win: 67% (Polymarket)

Mississippi State: 34% (Polymarket)

Alabama to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53 (Kalshi)

More than 60.5 points scored: Yes $0.49, No $0.52 (Kalshi)

Alabama to win: 67% (Polymarket)

Visiting a team as strong as Mississippi State, which just notched a win over ranked Missouri, will not be easy. But Bama is the higher-ranked program here and has the coaching pedigree advantage as well. This game has the makings of a shootout, but Alabama is used to these high-stakes games. The Bulldogs haven't finished with a winning record since 2022.

An Alabama win is trading at 67% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus:

Mississippi State to win: 34% (Polymarket)

The emergence of Taylor as a Heisman candidate is the biggest reason Mississippi State can win this game. The Bulldogs have an X-factor in Taylor's arm that few other teams can claim. Mississippi State lacks the huge-game experience that many of the Crimson Tide have, but playing the game at home will help.

A Mississippi State win is trading at 34% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more:

Alabama to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53 (Kalshi)

This has the makings of a game where the team that holds the ball last wins. If Alabama can do so and then turn that last possession into a touchdown, rather than a field goal, this prediction very well could pay out at Yes.

Alabama winning by more than 6.5 points is trading at $0.48 at Kalshi. Mississippi State losing by 6 or fewer points, or winning outright, is $0.53. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

More than 60.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52 (Kalshi)

With two elite offenses and middling defenses on the field, this game may be a shootout. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has more than 60.5 points being scored in 66.3% of its outcomes.

Alabama and Mississippi State combining to score more than 60.5 points is $0.49 per share at Kalshi, while the teams scoring 60 or fewer is $0.52 cents per share. Sign up now to make trades on Alabama vs. Mississippi State and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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