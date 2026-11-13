The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, which includes college men's basketball games. Auburn (2-0) will host No. 12 Arizona (2-1) in a non-conference matchup on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Auburn opened the 2026-27 season with dominant wins against Southeast Louisiana and Appalachian State, while Arizona has two consecutive blowout wins against Cal Poly and Northern Arizona following its 84-75 loss to No. 9 UCLA in its season opener. Arizona is trading at $0.57 per share to win on Kalshi, while Auburn to win is trading at $0.44 per share. The $0.57 price per share equates to a 57% probability for Arizona to win. Arizona to win by more than three points is trading at $0.50 per share. More than 158.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Auburn vs. Arizona picks, predictions

Auburn to lose by three or fewer points ($0.51)

Fewer than 158.5 points ($0.52)

Pick #1: Auburn to lose by three or fewer points

Kalshi probability: 51%

Arizona didn't have a tune-up game to start it season, instead dropping a loss to now-No. 5 UCLA, before back-to-back blowout wins against Cal Poly and Northern Arizona. Sophomore forward Ivan Kharchenkov, a FIBA U18 and U16 gold medalist for Germany, leads the Wildcats with 24.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, having recorded 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists Tuesday night during a victory against Northern Arizona.

Auburn has won each of its first two games against Southeast Louisiana and Appalachian State by 21 or more points. Tahadd Pettiford is the Tigers' leading scorer with 22.0 points per game, coming off a 26-point performance against Appalachian State on Monday.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Arizona will beat Auburn, 80-78, on Friday. Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Auburn is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by two or fewer points, while Arizona is trading at $0.50 per share to win by three or more points, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: Fewer than 158.5 points

Kalshi probability: 48%

Arizona is averaging 89.7 points per game, scoring a season-high 104 points against Cal Poly on Thursday and a season-low 75 points in its season opener loss to UCLA. The Wildcats have allowed an average 75.7 points per game, with a season-best 59 points allowed in Tuesday's win against Northern Arizona and 84 points in its loss to UCLA and win against Cal Poly.

Auburn is averaging 167 points per game, with a season-best 92 points in its opener against Southeast Louisiana and 75 points against Appalachian State. The Tigers have allowed an average of 56.0 points per game with 59 allowed against Southeast Louisiana and 53 allowed against Appalachian State.

The SportsLine Projection Model's simulation average probability is 55.2% for this pick. Arizona and Auburn scoring a combined total of 158 or fewer points is trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams combining to score 159 or more points is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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