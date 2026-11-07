Big 12 action continues on Friday with the TCU Horned Frogs trying to spring an upset against the Arizona Wildcats. TCU has not recaptured the magic of its 2022 season when it reached the national championship game, while Arizona is still in the College Football Playoff hunt with only two losses. Kickoff is at 10:15 p.m. ET. Sports fans interested in making college football predictions on TCU vs. Arizona can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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TCU vs. Arizona prediction markets at Kalshi

TCU to win: $0.30

Arizona to win: $0.70

Arizona to win by more than 8.5 points: $0.42

More than 43.5 points: $0.60

TCU to win: $0.30

Even though this hasn't been a banner year for Sonny Dykes' group, the Horned Frogs still have a chance to reach a bowl game. They are unlikely to have a third consecutive nine-win campaign as they'd need to win out to do so, but Dykes has enough cache in Fort Worth to keep his job if he can get to seven or eight wins. TCU's defense is one of the best in the country and allows just 14.1 points per game. This unit will be key to slowing down Arizona if the Horned Frogs want to pull off the surprise win. TCU wins in 25% of SportsLine Projection Model simulations. The model simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

A TCU win trades at $0.30 per share on Kalshi. This price equates to a 30% probability in the latest TCU vs. Arizona odds. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

Arizona to win: $0.70

Arizona's offense is averaging 34.9 points per game behind star quarterback Noah Fifita, who has thrown for 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Isaiah Mizell has taken a huge stride forward as the team's leading receiver, and the running game is potent with three strong backs in Kedrick Reescano, Antwan Roberts Jr. and Quincy Craig. Arizona wins in 75% of SportsLine simulations.

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Arizona to win by more than 8.5 points: Yes $0.42, No $0.58

All of Arizona's wins this season have come by more than 8.5 points. The Wildcats lost to Texas Tech by eight last week, and had an 11-point loss to BYU earlier in the year. TCU has lost by less than 8.5 points or won outright in every single game this season. The SportsLine model likes Arizona to win by more than 8.5 points at home in 56% of simulations.

That result is priced at $0.42 per share on Kalshi while TCU maintaining its own streak this season is $0.58 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 43.5 points: Yes $0.60, No $0.40

This is a matchup of strength vs. strength. TCU's defense is one of the best and the Horned Frogs keep games close, while Arizona's high-octane offense has helped the Wildcats pull away in their wins. The SportsLine model sees points, as the teams combine for more than 43.5 points in 66.7% of simulations.

This trade is available at Kalshi for $0.60 per share. The teams scoring less than 43.5 combined points is $0.40 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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