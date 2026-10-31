The Arizona Wildcats are looking to keep rolling Saturday when they visit Texas Tech for a Week 9 college football matchup, while the Red Raiders will try to rebound from their first loss. Arizona (6-1, 3-1 in Big 12) has won its past five games, while TTU (6-1, 3-1) lost 37-24 last week at Cincinnati after rolling in its first six games. Sports fans can claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus when they deposit $10 at one of the best prediction market apps and make predictions for college football Week 9. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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Arizona vs. Texas Tech predictions on Polymarket

Arizona to win: 38%

Texas Tech to win: 62%

Texas Tech to win by more than 3.5: Yes 50%, No 51%

More than 54.5 points: Yes 51%, No 51%

Arizona to win: 38%

The Wildcats have scored at least 34 points in all six of their victories, and their only loss is a 28-17 setback to a BYU team that was ranked second in the nation before losing to UCF last week. Arizona is third in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 36.1 points, while the hosts average 35.9 (T-5). The Wildcats are also third in the conference in passing (310.9 ypg). Quarterback Noah Fifita is 13th in the nation with 2,064 passing yards, Isaiah Mizell has 493 receiving yards (18.3 per catch) and fellow receivers Tre Spivey and Brandon Phelps have a combined 573 yards and seven TDs. The Wildcats win in 24% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

An Arizona victory is trading at 38% at Polymarket. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Texas Tech to win: 62%

The Red Raiders offense is in the middle of the pack in the Big 12, averaging 419.1 yards (10th) and 35.9 points per game. The Wildcats are fifth in total defense (fifth in Big 12) and fourth in scoring (16.7 points per game). The Arizona defense is a little more vulnerable against the run, allowing 107.1 rushing yards per game. Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond has 1,561 passing yards but six interceptions to go with six TDs, so his position as the starter is being evaluated. Former Florida State and Boston College starter Thomas Castellanos could see more time, and he threw for 2,760 yards for the Seminoles last season. The SportsLine model has the Red Raiders winning 76% of the time.

A Texas Tech win is listed at 62% at Polymarket. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Texas Tech to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes 50%, No 51%

The hosts' six victories have come by an average margin of 24.5 points. Last week's loss will serve as motivation, as will the fact that TTU still has a chance to get back to the College Football Playoff. It lost to lower-seeded Oregon 23-0 in last year's quarterfinals. The Red Raiders put up 400 total yards in last week's loss, but Cincinnati had 427 (including 255 on the ground) and took the ball away three times. TTU rushed for 173 yards, with J'Koby Williams going for 81 and Quinten Joyner adding 69 yards and a touchdown. The SportsLine model has Texas Tech winning by more than 3.5 points in 71% of its simulations.

A Red Raiders win by more than 3.5 points is listed at 50% at Polymarket. An Arizona loss by fewer than 3.5 points, or an outright victory, is 51%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 54.5 points: Yes 51%, No 51%

The teams average more than 70 points combined, but the defenses are allowing just over 32. The last time the teams met was in 2024, with Texas Tech taking a 28-22 road victory. That is about what the SportsLine model is expecting here, with the projected score coming in at around 50 points and the teams combining for fewer than 54.5 points 65.2% of the time. The hosts have scored at least 29 points in all six of their victories, while Arizona has put up at least 34 in each game it has won, but the defenses have proven capable. The Wildcats do their damage through the air, ranking second in the Big 12 in passing yards per game, but Texas Tech could look to the ground more with its quarterback situation a little unsettled.

Arizona and Texas Tech combining to score 54.5 or more points is trading at 51% on Polymarket. The game ending with 54 or fewer points is also 51%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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