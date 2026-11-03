A packed men's college basketball slate to open the 2026-27 season continues late into the night on Monday, and fans can trade on all the matchups with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55. The offer gives new users a $55 bonus after they make $25 in trades. One of the late matchups pits ranked teams against each other as No. 5 Arizona and No. 22 UCLA face off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Ahead of this Hall of Fame Series matchup, we're looking at the best trades you can make at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Arizona is trading at $0.66 per share to win, while UCLA is trading at $0.36 to pull off a surprise. More than 150.5 points scored in Arizona vs. UCLA is priced at $0.50 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up.

Arizona vs. UCLA prediction markets at Kalshi

Arizona to win: $0.66 per share

UCLA to win: $0.36 per share

Arizona to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.49

More than 150.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Arizona to win: $0.66 per share

The Wildcats were 36-3 overall last season, with a 17-1 record in non-conference play, and they averaged 86.2 points per game, 42.2 in the paint. Preseason All-American Motiejus Krivas will play a huge role for Arizona, as the 7-foot-2 senior is a strong presence who can protect the rim and grab a lot of rebounds. He averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots last season. Coach Tommy Lloyd had to replace guards Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley, but blue-chip freshman Caleb Holt had a solid preseason and is projected to be a star quickly. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Arizona winning in 64% of its simulations.

A Wildcats win is trading at $0.66 per share at Kalshi, with that share price equal to a 66% probability in the latest Arizona vs. UCLA odds. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college basketball and get a $55 bonus:

UCLA to win: $0.36 per share

Coach Mick Cronin's Bruins team is expected to contend for another ticket to the Big Dance, but he has some turnover that could take some time to sort out. Forward Tyler Bilodeau was a second-round pick of the Brooklyn Nets, and he scored a team-high 19 points in a 69-65 loss to the Wildcats in their most recent matchup last November. Cronin is hoping for big things from 6-foot-9 freshman Nikola Kurustica, but he's only 17 years old, so he might also be a work in progress. He averaged 24.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for Serbia in the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer. UCLA went 24-12 overall last season, 9-4 in non-conference play. The SportsLine model has the Bruins wining in 36% of its simulations.

A UCLA victory is priced at $0.36 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 36% probability in the UCLA vs. Arizona odds. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college basketball and get a $55 bonus:

Arizona to win by more than 4.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.49

The Wildcats will have the best player on the floor in Krivas, and UCLA may not have a player who can match up. Lloyd also is eagerly awaiting a ruling on whether 6-foot-9 power forward RJ Godfrey will be eligible, but that decision is unlikely to come before the game. Arizona gets strong support in Las Vegas, and the Wildcats knocked off then-reigning national champion Florida there in last season's opener to kick off a 23-0 run to start their campaign. UCLA sometimes gets rolling pretty slowly under Cronin, but the returns looked promising on Kurustica in preseason play. The SportsLine model has the Wildcats winning by at least 4.5 points in 50% of the simulations.

Arizona to win by more than 4.5 points is priced at $0.53 per share at Kalshi. UCLA losing by fewer than 4.5 or winning outright is $0.49 per share. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college basketball and get a $55 bonus:

More than 149.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Arizona led the Big 12 in scoring last season at 86.2 points per game and was sixth defensively, allowing 69.1. UCLA was 10th in the Big Ten in scoring (77.1 ppg), and opponents scored 71.1 per contest (eighth). Xavier Booker, Eric Dailey Jr. and Trent Perry are all back for the Bruins, and they combined for 26 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to Arizona last season. The Wildcats also have some familiar faces, with Ivan Kharchenkov and Anthony Dell'Orso among the returning contributors. Kharchenkov averaged 10.4 points and 1.4 steals last season, and Dell'Orso scored 8.5 points in 21 minutes per game. The model has the teams combining for more than 149.5 points in 56.5% of simulations.

The Arizona vs. UCLA final score adding up to more than 149.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share at Kalshi, while the teams to combine for fewer than 149.5 is trading at $0.51. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college basketball and get a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.