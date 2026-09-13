The Arkansas Razorbacks kicked off the Ryan Silverfield era with a win last week, and they now head across the country to visit No. 20 Utah on Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET. This is the first matchup between these schools. Arkansas had lost 10 straight before a 31-14 home victory against North Alabama last Saturday, while Utah kicked things off with a 66-14 victory against Idaho. The Utes went 11-2 last year. Ahead of Saturday's game, we are taking a look at the trading markets available on Arkansas vs. Utah at two of the best prediction market apps: Kalshi and Polymarket. Both Kalshi and Polymarket are offering prediction market bonuses for new users, and the promos can be earned on trades Saturday if you're in a state where prediction markets are legal. Saturday's kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on college football and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. Get a $20 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Arkansas vs. Utah prediction markets

Arkansas to win: 19% (Polymarket)

Utah to win: 82% (Polymarket)

Utah to win by more than 11.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48 (Kalshi)

More than 55.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51 (Kalshi)

Arkansas to win: 19% (Polymarket)

The Razorbacks gained confidence with a victory after an offseason of stewing about a long slide and trying to improve. They held North Alabama to 153 total yards, and quarterback KJ Jackson threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns last week. Arkansas had to replace almost its entire receiving corps, and 11 different players caught at least one pass for the Razorbacks. Chris Marshall led the way with 79 yards on seven catches, and Braylen Russell rushed for a team-high 49 yards and scored a TD. The defense had two sacks and five tackles for loss, and North Alabama converted just one of 10 third downs.

A Razorbacks road victory is trading at 19% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Utah to win: 82% (Polymarket)

The Utes have designs on a playoff berth, and they face a Razorbacks team that has lost 15 consecutive games to ranked teams. Quarterback Devon Dampier passed for 176 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 31 yards in last week's rout. Wayshawn Parker had 94 total yards and three touchdowns, while LaMarcus Bell had a team-high 87 rushing yards on just seven carries and also scored. Braden Pegan had 81 receiving yards and a score as Utah racked up 633 total yards while holding Idaho to 225, including just 119 through the air.

A Utes win over the Razorbacks on their home turf is trading for 82% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Utah to win by more than 11.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.48 (Kalshi)

The hosts are seeking an eighth consecutive victory, and both of last season's losses came to teams that were ranked at the time (BYU, Texas Tech). They won six of the seven games by at least 10 points. The loss of coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan has shaken things up in Utah, but Dampier also led the offense last season, when the Utes averaged 483 yards per game (fourth in FBS). The defense ranked 18th in scoring in 2025, allowing 18.9 points per game. Arkansas allowed 33.8 to rank 129th in FBS, but the offense averaged 32.9 (23rd).

The Utes winning by more than 11.5 points is trading at $0.53 at Kalshi, while Utah winning by 11 points or fewer or losing to the Razorbacks is priced at $0.48. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on college football and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

More than 55.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51 (Kalshi)

As noted, the Utah offense has been scoring a lot of points with Dampier running the show. The senior threw for 2,490 yards and rushed for 834 and accounted for 34 total touchdowns in 2025. The Razorbacks' defense was one of the nation's worst last season but had a solid start last week. Jackson also showed promise in just his second start at Arkansas, which is looking to start 2-0 for the fifth time in the past six years.

These teams to combine to score more than 55.5 points is $0.50 per share at Kalshi, while the teams scoring 55 or fewer is $0.51 per share. Use the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $75 bonus when you trade $50:

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