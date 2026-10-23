The Tulsa Golden Hurricane host the Army Black Knights in American Conference football action as one of the highlights of the Friday Week 8 college football schedule from Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Tulsa (4-3, 1-2) is coming off a 38-17 win over Rice last week, while Army (4-2, 3-1) is coming off a 56-24 win over FAU. Tulsa is trading at $0.54 per contract to win, while Army is listed at $0.48 to win. Trade on Army vs. Tulsa here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Tulsa vs. Army trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Army vs. Tulsa prices (via Kalshi)

Army vs. Tulsa winner Tulsa $0.54, Army $0.48 Army vs. Tulsa points 53.5 total points to be scored (More $0.52, Less $0.49) Army vs. Tulsa margin Tulsa to win by more than 1.5 points (YES $0.51, NO $0.50)

Army vs. Tulsa preview



Army (4-2, 3-1 American) has won back-to-back games and is coming off an eight-touchdown showing in its 56-24 win over FAU last week. The Black Knights rushed for 479 yards with all eight scores coming on the ground, led by quarterback Cale Hellums' 195 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries for 7.8 yards per carry. He rushed for 223 yards the week before in Army's 20-17 win over Tulane as the leader of the Black Knights' run-heavy attack. Hellums had 1,223 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in a 7-6 season last year. The Black Knights haven't finished with a losing record since 2019.

Tulsa (4-3, 1-2) likes to air the ball out significantly more than Army. Baylor Hayes completed 20 of 27 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns in Tulsa's 38-17 win over Rice last week. The Golden Hurricane are averaging 38 ppg over their last three games, but they are also allowing 32 ppg during that stretch. It's been a rough few seasons for Tulsa, but the Golden Hurricane have already matched last year's win total and are one win away from their most since 2022.

Tulsa defeated Army, 26-25, in West Point last year, but Army defeated Tulsa, 49-7, in Oklahoma in 2024. Tulsa is trading at $0.54 per contract to win, with Army at $0.48. Trade on Army vs. Tulsa here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.