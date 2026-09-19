The Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers open SEC play on Saturday night in Auburn, with both teams bringing 2-0 records into the showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and Kalshi prices Florida to win at $0.55 per share and Auburn at $0.45 per share. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ahead of Florida vs. Auburn, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Kalshi is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on Auburn vs. Florida, so long as you reside in any of the prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Florida vs. Auburn preview

Florida is playing its first SEC game under head coach Jon Sumrall, who is from Alabama. Sumrall was hired to replace Billy Napier last November, and he has led the Gators to a 2-0 start this season. They cruised to blowout wins over FAU and Campbell, outscoring those opponents by a combined tally of 118-24.

Auburn is in its first year under head coach Alex Golesh, who led South Florida to a stunning win over then-No. 13 Florida last September. Golesh and the Tigers are off to a 2-0 start this year as well, picking up wins over Baylor and Southern Miss. They are playing their third straight home game to open the season. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Auburn vs. Florida prediction markets

Auburn to win or lose by 3.5 points or less: $0.59

Fewer than 53.5 points scored: $0.53

Auburn to win or lose by 3.5 points or less ($0.59 per share)

Auburn has already faced a quality opponent in Baylor, while Florida has played two overmatched opponents. The Tigers are led by South Florida transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, who has completed 44 of 64 passes for 485 yards and two touchdowns. SportsLine's proven computer model has Florida winning by two points on Saturday night.

Florida is trading at $0.41 per share to win by at least four points, while Auburn is $0.59 to win or lose by three points or fewer on Kalshi. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Fewer than 53.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

"I know Alex Golesh was brought to Auburn to fix the offense, but it's the defensive side of the ball that's impressed me more with the Tigers," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "I also wonder how effective their offense can be against Florida, who is going on the road to face the toughest defense they've seen so far."

Fewer than 53.5 points is priced at $0.53 per share on Saturday. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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