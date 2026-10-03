Baylor and Arizona State collide on Saturday, Oct. 3 in Week 5 of the college football season with both sides looking for a pivotal conference win. The Bears are 3-1 after defeating Colorado 23-13 in Week 4, while the Sun Devils are 2-1 after having a week off. Arizona State defeated Kansas 24-17 in its last game. We'll look at the prediction markets on Kalshi and Polymarket for Baylor vs. Arizona State, along with insights from the SportsLine Projection Model and the top prediction market bonuses available to users. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after depositing $10+:

If you're interested in trading at the best prediction market apps, head to the Kalshi promo code review page and Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades.

Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Baylor vs. Arizona State prediction markets

Baylor to win: $0.38 (Kalshi)

Arizona State to win: $0.62 (Kalshi)

Baylor to lose by less than 3.5 points or win: 48% (Polymarket)

More than 48.5 points: 53% (Polymarket)

Baylor to win $0.38 (Kalshi)

The Bears have lost both of their previous meetings to Arizona State, with the most recent setback coming in Waco last year. However, the Sun Devils no longer have Sam Leavitt at quarterback. Baylor hasn't really found much of a rhythm offensively but it has recovered nicely from a close loss against Auburn to open the season. The quarterback situation for Dave Aranda needs to be sorted out soon for Baylor to be a true threat in the Big 12, but the SportsLine model has the Bears winning on Saturday in 46% of simulations.

A Baylor win trades at $0.38 per share on Kalshi.

Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Arizona State to win: $0.62 (Kalshi)

Leavitt is gone, but Cutter Boley has been on fire to start the season for Arizona State. He's thrown for 736 yards and nine touchdowns through three games with just two interceptions. Reed Harris, who had five touchdowns all of last season at Boston College, already has five scores in 2026. Arizona State's defense got shredded against Texas A&M but held its own in the win over Kansas. The Sun Devils win in 54% of SportsLine simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade for an Arizona State win at $0.62 per share.

Sign up now to make trades on Baylor vs. Arizona State and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Baylor to lose by less than 3.5 points or win: 48% (Polymarket)

The SportsLine model has Baylor losing by four points or less, or winning outright, in 56% of simulations. Part of that is due to Aranda's defense, which ranks 16th in the country in points allowed. Arizona State's defensive record is slightly marred by one bad game against Texas A&M, but the Sun Devils make up for that with plenty of offense. It's strength against strength, but in these scenarios, a good defense is enough to be able to keep the game close.

You can trade for Baylor to lose by less than 3.5 points, or win, at 48% at Polymarket.

Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus:

More than 48.5 points: 53% (Polymarket)

Even though Baylor's defense has been excellent at stopping teams from scoring, the SportsLine model has these teams combining for more than 48.5 points in 59.2% of simulations. The Bears have not gotten much going offensively due to playing multiple quarterbacks, but Arizona State's defense might offer an opening. On the flip side, this is an explosive Sun Devils offense playing at home.

These teams scoring more than 48.5 points is 53% at Polymarket.

Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi and Polymarket to keep users safe, and both prediction markets offer different risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.