The new Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after their first $25 in trades. Monday Night Football heads to Soldier Field, where the Chicago Bears will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago is 1-1 after following its 59-point opener with a three-point performance against Minnesota. Philadelphia comes in 2-0 after a pair of four-point-or-fewer victories. The Eagles are trading at $0.66 per share to beat the Bears, who are trading at $0.35 per share. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is out tonight, making way for Case Keenum to get the start. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the new Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The three featured NFL prediction markets offer three more ways to examine Bears vs. Eagles. Bears running back D'Andre Swift finishing with fewer than 60 rushing yards is priced at $0.47 per share. Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon reaching 40+ receiving yards checks in at $0.31 per share, while Bears vs. Eagles finishing below 41.5 total points is priced at $0.52. SportsLine has Swift at 53.3 rushing yards on 12.9 carries. Lemon lands at 48 receiving yards, and the 22-17 game forecast produces 39 total points.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bears vs. Eagles picks, predictions, props

D'Andre Swift: Fewer than 60 rushing yards ($0.47 per share)

Makai Lemon: 40+ receiving yards ($0.31 per share)

Bears vs. Eagles: Fewer than 41.5 points ($0.52 per share)

D'Andre Swift (CHI | RB), fewer than 60 rushing yards ($0.47 per share)

Swift figures to remain busy regardless of who opens under center Monday, but SportsLine's numbers don't call for a giant rushing workload. It has him at 12.9 carries on Monday, nearly three attempts below the 15.5 figure on its player board. His rushing forecast lands at 53.3 yards. That would put him well short of the 60-yard mark featured by Kalshi.

Chicago can still feed Swift early and use him as a receiver, but 60 rushing yards becomes a different assignment when the carry count sits closer to 13 than 20. Kalshi lists Swift at 60+ rushing yards, with the opposite outcome priced at $0.47 per share. Trade Bears-Eagles here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Makai Lemon (PHI | WR), 40+ receiving yards ($0.31 per share)

Lemon doesn't sit atop Philadelphia's receiving forecast, but his Monday number still clears this figure. SportsLine has him catching 3.6 passes for 48 yards, an average of 13.2 per reception. DeVonta Smith leads the Eagles at 81 receiving yards, so Chicago can't devote all of its attention to Lemon, which should give him a useful role within a passing attack.

Philadelphia has already shown it can spread production around while playing two close games. The Eagles beat Washington 24-22 and Tennessee 24-20, giving Hurts plenty of reasons to keep throwing deep into the fourth quarter. Lemon doesn't need to dominate the target count to get beyond 40. SportsLine's 48-yard forecast puts him eight yards past that figure. Kalshi prices Lemon to reach at least 40 receiving yards at $0.31 per share. Trade Bears-Eagles here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Bears vs. Eagles: Fewer than 41.5 total points ($0.52 per share)

Chicago has already lived through two entirely different kinds of football. The Bears opened by scoring 59 against Carolina, then Brian Flores and the Vikings held them to three points in Week 2.

Philadelphia hasn't exactly been playing track meets, either. Its first two games finished 24-22 and 24-20, with both staying within one possession deep into the fourth quarter. SportsLine expects another game in that neighborhood, only with fewer points from Chicago. The model's 22-17 forecast adds up to 39, which lands below the featured figure. Kalshi prices Bears-Eagles to finish with fewer than 41.5 total points at $0.52 per share. Trade on Bears-Eagles here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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