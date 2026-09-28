Monday Night Football lands at Soldier Field to close NFL Week 3, where the Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago enters at 1-1, while Philadelphia has opened 2-0. The Eagles' offense still runs through quarterback Jalen Hurts, but the Bears will be without their starting QB, Caleb Williams, who's sidelined with a hamstring injury. Case Keenum will start at quarterback for the first time since 2023. Kalshi lists the Bears at $0.35 per share to win, while the Eagles are trading at $0.66 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

The three featured markets take different routes through Monday's matchup. Philadelphia winning outright is priced at $0.66 per share on Kalshi. Luther Burden III reaching 50 receiving yards checks in at $0.41 per share on Polymarket, while ProphetX shows Hurts scoring a touchdown at 40%. SportsLine has Burden at 51 receiving yards. Hurts checks in at 31 rushing yards with 0.37 rushing touchdowns. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Bears vs. Eagles picks, predictions

Eagles to win outright ($0.66 per share on Kalshi)

Luther Burden III: 50+ receiving yards ($0.41 per share on Polymarket)

Jalen Hurts: Anytime touchdown (40% on ProphetX)

Eagles to win outright ($0.66 per share)

Philadelphia comes to Chicago with a perfect record, though SportsLine isn't expecting the Eagles to cruise through Monday night. Hurts remains the centerpiece of an offense that can stress a defense in several ways. SportsLine has him completing 18 of 29 passes for 216 yards. It also gives him 31 rushing yards. DeVonta Smith leads the Philadelphia receiving forecast at 81 yards, while Saquon Barkley checks in at 42 rushing yards.

Chicago has enough offense to make this matchup worthwhile, though the quarterback picture is less settled than it was earlier in the week. The model sees Philadelphia doing just enough to leave Soldier Field at 3-0. Its current score forecast is a 22-17 Eagles victory, a five-point finish rather than a runaway. Kalshi prices Philadelphia to win outright at $0.66 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Luther Burden III (CHI | WR), 50+ receiving yards ($0.41 per share)

Burden sits in an intriguing spot on Monday because SportsLine's Chicago receiving forecast puts him right on top of this number. The second-year WR is listed for 3.6 receptions and 51 yards, good for 14.1 yards per catch. That's the highest receiving-yard figure on the Bears' current SportsLine board. Rome Odunze follows at 46 yards, while Colston Loveland sits at 38.

The larger question is how Chicago handles its unsettled quarterback situation against Philadelphia. SportsLine's current board originally listed Keenum for 35 attempts, 18 completions, and 204 yards, but Bagent's return to practice adds uncertainty to that quarterback projection. Burden should still have opportunities to find a few productive touches, especially if the Bears spend the second half trying to erase a Philadelphia advantage. He doesn't need a monster night here. A couple of intermediate gains can do plenty of the work. Polymarket prices Burden to reach at least 50 receiving yards at $0.41 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Jalen Hurts (PHI | QB), anytime touchdown (40% on ProphetX)

Hurts never has to cook through the air to become the central figure near the goal line. That's been part of his value for years, and SportsLine still gives his legs a real role on Monday. The model has Hurts carrying 6.6 times for 31 yards with 0.37 rushing touchdowns. That's slightly ahead of Tank Bigsby's 0.35 rushing-touchdown forecast.

Chicago has to account for Hurts as a passer, but Philadelphia can turn him into another runner whenever the field shrinks. SportsLine also has the Eagles scoring 22 points, leaving several potential trips near the endzone. ProphetX currently shows Hurts to score a touchdown at 40%. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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