The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after their first $25 in trades. Monday Night Football closes NFL Week 3 at Soldier Field, where the Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET. Kalshi currently prices Philadelphia at $0.66 per share to win, with Chicago at $0.35. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Monday's player props markets provide even more ways to examine the matchup. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finishing with fewer than 200 passing yards is priced at $0.52 per share. Meanwhile, Bears running back D'Andre Swift to score a touchdown checks in at $0.47 per share. SportsLine's advanced computer model projects Hurts will finish with 195 passing yards and projects Swift 0.41 rushing touchdowns.

What is the Kalshi promo code to use?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bears vs. Eagles picks, predictions

Jalen Hurts: Fewer than 200 passing yards ($0.52 per share)

D'Andre Swift: Anytime touchdown ($0.47 per share)

Bears vs. Eagles game preview

Chicago gets the closing stage of NFL Week 3 with Philadelphia coming to Soldier Field at 2-0. The Bears are 1-1 and will be without starting quarterback Caleb Williams, and their expected to start veteran Case Keenum under center on Monday night. SportsLine's model projects Keenum to throw for 204 passing yards on 35 attempts, while D'Andre Swift remains the first name to watch in the backfield at 61 rushing yards. Philadelphia brings a different formula. Jalen Hurts is still the engine, but SportsLine has his passing total at only 195 yards while giving him 31 more on the ground.

That creates a game in which Philadelphia can win without asking Hurts to throw all night. DeVonta Smith leads the Eagles' SportsLine receiving forecast at 74 yards, and Chicago will have to keep Hurts from extending drives with his legs. SportsLine's model calls for the Eagles to win 22-19. Kalshi lists the Eagles at $0.66 per share to win and the Bears at $0.35. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

Jalen Hurts (PHI | QB), fewer than 200 passing yards ($0.52 per share)

Hurts has spent years proving that Philadelphia can cook through the air and on the ground—most of the time. That's especially relevant on Monday. SportsLine has him at 195 passing yards, below Kalshi's 200-yard mark and well below the 218.5 figure on SportsLine's own player card. The same card notes that Hurts has finished below his passing-yard figure in five of his last six games, averaging 167.5 yards across that sample.

Philadelphia can live with that kind of night because Hurts adds another layer as a runner. SportsLine has him at 31 rushing yards on 6.6 carries, and the Eagles still have Saquon Barkley to absorb work in the backfield. Smith also gives Hurts a reliable option when Philadelphia does throw. The path here isn't necessarily about Chicago shutting down the Eagles. It's about Philadelphia leaning on a broader offense instead of asking Hurts to pile up attempts. Kalshi prices Hurts to finish with fewer than 200 passing yards at $0.52 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

D'Andre Swift (CHI | RB), anytime touchdown ($0.47 per share)

Swift should have a real workload if Chicago keeps Monday Night Football within reach. SportsLine has him at 14.6 carries for 61 rushing yards, with another 18 yards through the air. The touchdown forecast is useful, too. Swift checks in at 0.41 rushing touchdowns and another 0.03 receiving touchdowns. That's a healthy portion of Chicago's expected scoring opportunities for a back who can stay involved on early downs and still contribute as an outlet in the passing game.

One productive redzone possession can do the trick for this prediction market. Kyle Monangai is part of the rotation, but SportsLine still gives Swift the larger carry forecast at 14.6 compared with 12.3 for Monangai. That leaves Swift with enough volume to remain a factor near the goal line even if Chicago divides the backfield work. Kalshi currently prices Swift to score a touchdown at $0.47 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

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