Football fans who want to trade on NFL Week 6 can use the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus when they deposit $10 at one of the best prediction market apps, including a 1 p.m. ET clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. The Falcons' two-game win streak came to an end with a loss to the Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, while the Bears were dominated by the rival Packers, 31-7. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for a breakdown and terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. We'll factor in data from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Bears vs. Falcons predictions on Polymarket

Bears to win: 51%

Falcons to win: 49%

Falcons to win, or lose by less than 1.5 points: 53%

Less than 51.5 points: 49%

Bears to win: 51%

Chicago is getting a boost at quarterback as well, with Caleb Williams set to return from a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2. He's officially questionable but is expected to go as he practiced without limitations for the week. Chicago's run game remains solid with D'Andre Swift, but the real question is whether Williams' return can unlock Colston Loveland. Loveland had 713 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season a year ago, but has just 110 receiving yards without a score through five games.

A Bears win is 51% at Polymarket.

Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Falcons to win: 49%

Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury late in Week 5, forcing Tua Tagovailoa to step in. Tagovailoa threw a game-sealing interception, but the Falcons expect to have Penix back this week after he practiced through the injury without limitations. This Falcons offense is completely different with Penix under center, and Bijan Robinson remains one of the league's best running backs. Atlanta should have success moving the ball against a Bears defense that gave up several big plays through the air against Green Bay. The hosts win in 51% of SportsLine simulations.

A Falcons win is 49% at Polymarket. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Falcons to win, or lose by less than 1.5 points: Yes 52%, No 48%

Even though Chicago's offense is explosive, its defense is incredibly leaky. The Bears have some good numbers on the surface as they only allow 19.2 points per game, but they gave up 37 points to the Panthers and 31 to the Packers. Atlanta's offense, especially if Penix plays, is closer to those units than it is to the Vikings, Eagles and Jets. Chicago might score, but it'll give up points in bunches. The SportsLine model sees Atlanta winning, or losing by less than 1.5 points, in 54% of simulations.

This result trades at 53% on Polymarket, while the Bears to win by more than 1.5 points is 48%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Less than 51.5 points: Yes 48%, No 53%

The SportsLine model sees less than 51.5 points being scored on Sunday in 54% of simulations, which is surprising given how potent these offenses can be. Atlanta's defense is surrendering 24.4 points per game and while the Bears might appear to be solid at just 19.2 points per game, they have conceded plenty of points when facing better offenses.

The teams scoring less than 51.5 points is 49% on Polymarket while a combined score greater than 51.5 points is 52%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible risk management

Polymarket offers multiple ways to help keep its users safe. There are risk management tools like trading breaks, a voluntary opt-out feature and funding limits available for Polymarket users.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.