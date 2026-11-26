The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Detroit Lions (8-2) will host their annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field against the NFC North Division rival Chicago Bears (8-2) on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (shoulder) is inactive for today's contest. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Lions have won six consecutive games, while the Bears have won five straight. Kalshi prices the Bears at $0.52 per share to beat the Lions, who are trading at $0.49 per share. The $0.52 price per share equates to a 52% probability for Chicago to win.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bears vs. Lions picks, predictions

Lions to win ($0.49)

Fewer than 55.5 points YES ($0.52)

Prop pick #1: Lions to win

Kalshi probability: 49%

The Lions defeated the Bears in each of their last four matchups, which includes a 23-20 win during the 2024 Thanksgiving Day Game at Ford Field. That loss led to the firing of Matt Eberflus, who was eventually replaced by former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

The Bears saw an immediate turnaround under Johnson, making the playoffs for the first time in five years, but were still unable to beat the Lions at home or on the road in 2025.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting the Lions will beat the Bears, 29-24, on Thursday.

The Lions are trading at $0.49 per share to win outright at home, while the Bears are trading at $0.52 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Fewer than 55.5 points

Kalshi probability: 49%

The Lions enter Thursday's game ranked fifth in scoring defense with 28.8 points per game and 15th in scoring defense with 22.0 points allowed per game. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is trading at $0.56 per share to win the Offensive Player of the Year award at Kalshi, leading the NFL with 1,098 rushing yards and having scored a touchdown in nine of his 10 appearances.

The Bears enter Thursday's game ranked eighth in scoring offense with 26.2 points per game and sixth in scoring defense with 19.7 points allowed per game. Chicago's offense was held to 21 points on Sunday, its lowest score since its 31-7 Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting a combined score of 53 points, with a simulation average under probability of 60.0%, a moderate lean from the consensus odds implied probability of 52.6%.

The Bears and Lions combining to score 55 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share, while both teams scoring 56 or more points is trading at $0.50 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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