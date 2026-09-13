The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers will kick off their 2026 seasons on Sunday in Charlotte with one of Week 1's most intriguing young-quarterback matchups. Caleb Williams and Bryce Young will forever be connected by the blockbuster trade between these franchises, and both enter this season with something to prove. The Chicago Bears are coming off an 11-6 season, while the Panthers went 8-9. Ahead of this Week 1 NFL football game, let's take a closer look at the different trading markets available at two of the best prediction market apps, Kalshi and Polymarket. Click here to get started trading at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

The clash of two reigning divisional champions is set to meet again to begin the 2026 NFL football season, with the action taking place at Carolina this Sunday, Sept. 13, and kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers.

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Bears vs. Panthers prediction markets

Bears to win: $0.60 per share (Polymarket)

Bryce Young 225+ passing yards: $0.32 per share (Polymarket)

Chicago to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.51 per share, No $0.50 per share (Kalshi)

Less than 47.5 points: Yes $0.48 per share, No $0.49 per share (Kalshi)

Bears to win: $0.60 per share (Polymarket)

Chicago is trading at $0.60 per share to beat Carolina, which is trading at $0.41 per share. The Bears' Caleb Williams, who led his team to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons last year, is also priced at $0.51 per share to throw two or more touchdowns..

The Panthers revamped their front seven and defense over the offseason by adding linebackers Jaelan Phillips, Bobby Okereke, and Devin Lloyd to slow down Chicago's offense. A Bears win over the Panthers is trading at $0.60 per share at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more:

Bryce Young to have 225+ passing yards: $0.32 per share (Polymarket)

The Panthers will have plans to lean on Young's arm if Chicago starts quickly, and this season is an important one for the four-year quarterback as he tries to take another step forward and strengthen his case for a long-term extension. Bryce Young helped the Panthers reach the 2025 NFL playoffs for the first time in 2015 when he set the franchise single-season passing yard record. Young is priced at $0.56 per share to throw for 200 or more yards.

Bryce Young is trading at $0.32 per share on Polymarket to pass for 225 or more yards. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more:

Chicago Bears to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.51 per share, No $0.50 per share (Kalshi)

The Bears are hoping to create some separation against the Panthers, and last season, the Bears have edged four of their opponents by less than a field goal. Chicago winning by 2.5 points or more is trading at $0.55 per share on Kalshi, while a victory by more than 3.5 points is priced at $0.45 per share. This game, which is expected to be close, gives Williams and the Bears a manageable hurdle.

The SportsLine Projection Model has Chicago winning in 50% of simulations, projecting a 27-23 victory for the Bears. The Bears look to carry their remarkable turnover success into 2026 after committing an NFL-low 11 turnovers last season while leading the league with 33 takeaways, a dominant combination that gave Chicago a league-best plus-22 turnover differential and could once again be a difference-maker this season. Take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 46.5 points: Yes $0.53 per share, No $0.48 per share (Kalshi)

Sportsline expert pick Alex Selenick thinks Williams will have a reliable player in Colston Loveland to throw to. "Colston Loveland is set for a big season as Caleb Williams top target in a high-powered Chicago aerial attack. Loveland flashed massive upside in his rookie season, and I expect him to build on that success in Year 2. Loveland looks like one of the best pass catchers regardless of position, and I like his chances of generating a ton of targets in Week 1." Chicago and Carolina combining for more than 46 points is $0.53 per share at Kalshi, while scoring 46 or fewer combined points is trading at $0.48 per share. Sign up now to make NFL l trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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