The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) will host the Chicago Bears (5-2) on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 8. Kickoff for Bears vs. Seahawks is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Bears and Seahawks are both coming off primetime wins, with Chicago defeating the New England Patriots, 30-24, and the Seahawks beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-3, in Week 7. Kalshi prices the Seahawks at $0.62 per share to beat the Bears. The $0.62 price per share equates to a 62% probability for Seattle to win. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throwing for 225 or more yards is trading at $0.53 per share.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bears vs. Seahawks picks, predictions

Caleb Williams (Bears): 225+ passing yards ($0.53)

Sam Darnold (Seahawks): 225+ passing yards ($0.60)

Luther Burden III (Bears): 50+ receiving yards ($0.56)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks): 100+ receiving yards ($0.51)

Prop pick #1: Caleb Williams (Bears)- 225+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 53%

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams threw for a season-best 308 yards and two touchdowns on 22 of 33 passing in last week's Thursday Night Football win against the Patriots. Williams is averaging 255.0 passing yards per game in his four starts, having been limited by a hamstring injury earlier in the season.

Williams has exceeded his projected passing yards mark in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 267.2 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Williams will throw for 273.0 yards on average against the Seahawks.

Williams is trading at $0.53 per share to throw for 225 or more yards on Monday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Sam Darnold (Seahawks)- 225+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 60%

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 257 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 20 of 28 passing during a Week 7 win against the Chiefs.

Darnold is averaging 215.0 yards per game in six appearances during the 2026 season.

Darnold has exceeded his passing yards mark in four of his last six home games against teams with a winning record, averaging 243.8 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Darnold will record 262.3 passing yards on average against the Bears.

Darnold is trading at $0.53 per share to throw for 225 or more yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Luther Burden III- 50+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 56%

Bears wide receiver Luther Burden recorded four receptions for a season-best 130 yards and one touchdown against the Patriots.

Burden was eight yards shy of tying a career-best 138 receiving yards set during his rookie season in 2025.

Burden has exceeded his projected receiving yards market in each of his last five games, averaging 79.2 yards per game in that span.

Burden is projected to record 66.9 rushing yards on average against the Seahawks, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Burden is trading at $0.56 per share to record 50 or more receiving yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Jaxon Smith-Njigba- 100+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 51%

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has followed his NFL Offensive Player of the Year season with an equally impressive 2026 campaign through his first seven games.

Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards (867), receiving touchdowns (8) and receiving yards per game (123.9) while ranking third in receptions (58).

Smith-Njigba has exceeded his receiving yards market in each of his last five home games against a top third defense, averaging 124.6 yards per game in that span.

Smith-Njigba is predicted to record 119.4 receiving yards on average against the Bears, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Goedert is trading at $0.51 per share to record 100 or more receiving yards on Monday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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