The Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans will face off in Week 2 with both teams thinking about contending for a Super Bowl this season. The Bengals are counting on health, although Joe Burrow has been dealing with a back issue for most of this week. The Texans need a boost from their offense, although their normally sound defense surrendered 36 points and a game-winning touchdown to the Bills in Week 1. Houston's star receiver Nico Collins did not practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday, so he's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's contest. Houston is $0.59 per share to win. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for $55 as a sign-up bonus after $25+ in trades:

We'll go over the prediction markets available for Bengals vs. Texans at the top prediction market apps and highlight the best prediction market promos users can take advantage of for this Week 2 matchup. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, will guide our trades. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

Learn how to trade prediction markets before making any predictions for Bengals vs. Texans in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds when you sign up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Bengals vs. Texans picks, predictions

Bengals vs. Texans: Texans to win (59%, Underdog)

Bengals vs. Texans: More than 45.5 points ($0.50, Kalshi)

Bengals vs. Texans: David Montgomery fewer than 70 rushing yards (54%, Polymarket)

Texans to win

Despite Collins being limited or potentially out, the Texans prevail in this matchup in 65% of SportsLine simulations. Houston has won at least 10 games in each of the last three seasons under DeMeco Ryans, though it has started 0-2 twice in that stretch. The Bengals have been notoriously slow starters under Zac Taylor as well, losing at least one of their first two games in six of the last seven seasons.

A Texans win has a 59% probability on Underdog Predict while a Bengals win is 41%. Trade on the NFL here with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

More than 45.5 points

Despite being the NFL's best scoring defense a season ago, the Texans surrendered 36 points to the Bills in the season opener. Houston will be smarting over that performance and would like to improve against the Bengals, who bring a high-powered offense into the contest. Cincinnati's defensive additions didn't have a big impact in Week 1, although the team did get a defensive score on one of Baker Mayfield's three fumbles. The SportsLine model sees more than 45.5 points being scored in 54% of simulations.

At Kalshi, this outcome is priced at $0.50 per share. The Bengals and Texans combining for fewer than 45.5 points is $0.51 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

David Montgomery fewer than 70 rushing yards

Montgomery paid immediate dividends for his new team, rushing for two scores in the season opener. However, the running back gained just 60 yards on 20 carries so his efficiency could improve. The Bengals gave up just 89 yards on the ground in the season opener, with Tampa Bay doing most of its damage against this defense through the air. Even with Collins' injury, the Texans are likely to follow a similar strategy. Montgomery is projected for 61.1 yards in SportsLine's props model.

The running back finishing with less than 70 rushing yards is 54% at Polymarket, while him going beyond 70 rushing yards is 47%. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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