The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. The Cincinnati Bengals are looking for a sixth consecutive victory when they visit the Washington Commanders for a Monday Night Football matchup in NFL Week 11. The Bengals (7-2) crushed the Steelers in their AFC North showdown last Sunday night, while the Commanders got a big division victory against the Giants. Washington (3-6) should be out of the playoff race, but in the weak NFC East, they could still make a run. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Co. have been lighting it up, but there are questions about the defense. Jayden Daniels and Stefon Diggs can make plays, so there should be scoring in this one. Ahead of Monday Night Football, we're looking at the best Bengals vs. Commanders first touchdown picks and Commanders vs. Bengals first TD picks. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Bengals vs. Commanders first touchdown scorer markets

Chase Brown: $0.15

Ja'Marr Chase: $0.15

Tee Higgins: $0.12

Rachaad White: $0.09

Mike Gesicki: $0.08

Jayden Daniels: $0.06

Stefon Diggs: $0.06

Austin Ekeler: $0.06

Samaje Perine: $0.06

Chig Okonkwo: $0.05

Antonio Williams: $0.05

Joe Burrow: $0.04

Treylon Burks: $0.04

Dohnte Meyers: $0.04

Drew Sample: $0.03

Commanders D/ST: $0.03

Bengals D/ST: $0.03

Jack Endries: $0.02

Ben Sinnott: $0.02

John Bates: $0.01

Van Jefferson: $0.01

Luke McCaffrey: $0.01

Mitchell Tinsley: $0.01

Colbie Young: $0.01

Bengals first touchdown pick: Tee Higgins ($0.12)

The attention Burrow and Chase have received is well-earned, but Higgins gets a lot of great looks too and is more than capable of taking over a game. Burrow and Chase have a rare relationship after playing together at LSU, but Higgins has just 54 fewer yards and one fewer touchdown than Chase. He also averages almost two yards more per catch. Burrow leads the NFL with 27 touchdown passes and is second in passing yards with 2,795, so it's no secret what the Bengals will be looking to do Monday night. The Commanders are 31st in the league in passing defense, so both of Burrow's playmakers will be heavily involved. Higgins has six touchdowns in nine games and will be looking for at least one more here. Trade on first touchdown scorers on Monday Night Football with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Commanders first touchdown pick: Rachaad White ($0.09)

Outside of Diggs, the Commanders are thin in the passing game, so the onus might be on Daniels and running backs like White and Austin Ekeler to sustain drives with their legs. White has 275 rushing yards, 134 receiving and three total touchdowns so far. The Bengals are 21st in defending the run, allowing 123.9 yards per game on the ground. The Commanders are 19th in passing offense and 13th in rushing, so the run game is going to be their best option here. White has been seeing more work with Jacory Croskey-Merritt on IR, and he can also make plays in the passing game. The Commanders will be looking for long drives to eat up the clock, and if they get close to the goal line, White should get the call. Make trades on Bengals vs. Commanders MNF with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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