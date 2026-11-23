The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Washington Commanders (3-5-1) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 11. Kickoff for Bengals vs. Commanders is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Cincinnati has won five consecutive games, while Washington has won two of its last three. Kalshi prices the Bengals at $0.73 per share to beat the Commanders, while Washington is trading at $0.28 per share to win. The $0.73 price per share equates to a 73% probability for Cincinnati to win. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throwing for fewer than 300 yards is trading at $0.48 per share.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bengals vs. Commanders picks, predictions

Joe Burrow (Bengals): 300+ passing yards NO ($0.48)



Jayden Daniels (Commanders): 225+ passing yards YES ($0.49)

Tee Higgins (Bengals): 70+ receiving yards YES ($0.56)

Stefon Diggs (Commanders): 50+ receiving yards NO ($0.51)

Prop pick #1: Joe Burrow (Bengals)- 300+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 53%

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is leading the NFL with 310.6 passing yards per game.

Burrow has, however, only thrown for more than 300 yards three times, which includes last week's 409-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrow has thrown for fewer yards than his projected passing market in four of his last five games against teams with a losing record, averaging 273.2 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Burrow will finish with 274.0 passing yards against the Commanders.

Burrow is trading at $0.48 per share to throw fewer than 300 yards on Monday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Jayden Daniels (Commanders)- 225+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 49%

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is averaging 214.1 passing yards per game in seven starts.

Daniels has thrown for more than 225 yards in each of his last two games and three of his last four games.

Daniels has exceeded his projected passing yards market in each of his last five games, averaging 247.8 yards per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Daniels will record 233.1 passing yards on average against the Bengals.

Daniels is trading at $0.49 per share to throw for 225 or more yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Tee Higgins- 70+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 55%

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins enters Monday's game with 53 receptions for 824 yards and six touchdowns.

Higgins has recorded more than 70 yards in five of his nine appearances in 2026.

Higgins has exceeded his receiving yards market projection in six of his last 10 games, averaging 89.1 yards per game in that span.

Higgins is projected to record 81.2 receiving yards on average against the Commanders, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Higgins is trading at $0.56 per share to record 70 or more receiving yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Stefon Diggs- 50+ receiving yards NO

Kalshi probability: 50%

Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs is coming off his best game of the season, recording six receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Diggs is averaging 48.25 yards per game for the season and 57.3 in his last three games.

Diggs has fallen short of his projected receiving yards market in each of his last five games, averaging 30.4 yards per game in that span.

Diggs is predicted to record 42.0 receiving yards on average against the Commanders, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Diggs is trading at $0.50 per share to record fewer than 50 receiving yards on Monday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.