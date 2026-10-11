The Cincinnati Bengals will look to move up the standings when they visit the downtrodden Miami Dolphins in Week 5 of the NFL season. The Bengals enter Sunday's action at 2-2 and in last place in the AFC North but should like their chances against the Dolphins, easily one of the league's worst teams. Fans can use the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus when they deposit $10 at one of the best prediction market apps to make predictions for Cincinnati vs. Miami. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Bengals vs. Dolphins predictions on Polymarket

Bengals to win: 74%

Dolphins to win: 26%

Bengals to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

More than 43.5 points: Yes 50%, No 50%

Bengals to win: 74%

Cincinnati got good news on Friday when star wide reciever Ja'Marr Chase returned to practice, a potential prelude to Chase playing on Sunday. The Bengals are 40-27 when both Burrow and Chase play. Also in Cincinnati's favor is that 0-4 Miami is severely lacking in offensive talent following a series of offseason departures. The team is clearly aiming to stock up in the NFL Draft and also recently lost excellent running back De'Von Achane to injury.

A Cincinnati win is 74% at Polymarket, while a Miami upset is 26%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Dolphins to win: 26%

Both Chase and Tee Higgins carried injuries this week and could be limited factors on Sunday if they suit up. Both are questionable. That would deprive Joe Burrow of constant access to his two most important weapons. Both seem to be trending in the right direction but may not be operating at full capacity on Sunday. That being said, the talent disparity between these teams is notable.

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Bengals to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

This could largely come down to how many snaps Chase and Higgins are able to play. The Dolphins have scored just four offensive touchdowns this season and now have to play without Achane, their best offensive weapon. That being said, Miami has actually produced middle-of-the-road defense and could turn this into a rock fight if the Bengals' star wideouts are limited.

A Cincinnati win by a touchdown or more is trading at 52% on Polymarket. The game being tighter than a touchdown is trading at 49%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

More than 43.5 points: Yes 50%, No 50%

Again, much will hinge on Chase and Higgins -- and whether the Dolphins can muster up some offense. The latter could be a tall order based on how the first four games of Miami's season have gone. Miami has allowed 25.3 points per game while Cincinnati has allowed 21.3.

The Bengals and Dolphins combining to score 44 or more points on Sunday is trading at 50% on Polymarket. The game ending with 43 total points or fewer is also 50%.

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