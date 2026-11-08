New users can sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi on NFL Week 10. The NFL makes a trip to Spain on Sunday with the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons facing off in Madrid at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ahead of this international matchup, we're looking at the different markets and pricing available at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. We also have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Bengals vs. Falcons Kalshi markets

Bengals to win: $0.62

Falcons to win: $0.38

Bengals to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.46, $0.55

More than 52.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Bengals to win: $0.62

Cincinnati has won three straight while Atlanta has lost three of its last four, including a dispiriting 16-0 loss to Tampa Bay last week in which the Buccaneers won despite not completing a pass. Joe Burrow and the Cincy offense have put up at least 31 points in each of the three consecutive wins. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Bengals winning at a 53% rate.

A Cincinnati win is trading at $0.62 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 62% probability in the latest Bengals vs. Falcons odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Falcons to win: $0.38

Two of the Bengals' three recent wins came against the lowly Dolphins and Titans, and Cincinnati managed to allow 36 points to the latter. Atlanta will get pass rusher James Pearce Jr. back from suspension for this game. It's also worth noting that last week's shutout against the Bucs came in disastrous weather and against a strong Tampa Bay defense. Top wideout Drake London should be far more available to Michael Penix Jr. in this game.

An Atlanta win is trading at $0.38 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.38 price equating to a 38% probability in the Bengals vs. Falcons odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Bengals to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.46, No $0.55

The Falcons are below-average when it comes to defending the pass, which is music to the Bengals' ears. Cincinnati lives and dies with the trio of Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on offense. If Burrow can zip the ball downfield to his elite receivers, the Bengals could open up a good margin. But can the Cincinnati defense do its part? And will Pearce being present in the defensive front cause problems for Burrow?

On Kalshi, the Bengals winning by 3.5 or more points is trading at $0.46. The Falcons losing by fewer than 3.5 points, or winning, trades at $0.55 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 52.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

The Bengals have conceded the seventh most yards per game. But it remains to be seen if the Falcons can be competent enough on offense to exploit that weakness. Penix is prone to fits of inaccuracy and Cincy is stronger against the run than against the pass, which could mean a harder day the office for Bijan Robinson. If the Falcons can eat up yardage, this number comes into play.

The Bengals and Falcons combining more than 52.5 points is trading at $0.51 on Kalshi, and the game resulting in fewer than 52.5 points is trading at $0.50. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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