The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users who take advantage of the offer a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades on NFL Week 10. This week's edition of Sunday Night Football features one of the league's biggest rivalries as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North showdown. We're looking at the different NFL prediction markets and pricing available for the Sunday Night Football at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades. We also have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Bengals vs. Steelers Kalshi markets

Bengals to to win: $0.63

Steelers to win: $0.38

Bengals to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

More than 49.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Bengals to win: $0.63

Good things happen for Cincinnati when Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are all healthy. That's been the case this season, and it's the case in Week 10. The Bengals are averaging 30 points per game, the second-most in the NFL. Pittsburgh's defense is strong, but there are few teams that can handle that triumvirate operating at full capacity. A Cincinnati win is trading at $0.63 per share at Kalshi. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Steelers to win: $0.38

The Steelers won 30-27 when these teams met in Pittsburgh in Week 3. They've held their last three opponents below 20 points scored. Aaron Rodgers is all but surely motivated to push for the division title in what is likely his final season in the NFL. A Pittsburgh win is trading at $0.38 per share on Kalshi. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Bengals to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

This game could be one that comes down to how many stops the Pittsburgh defense can get. Burrow and the Cincy offense are a fine-tuned machine, but if the Steelers can force punts or field goals, the onus then falls onto a middling-at-best Bengals defense to keep Rodgers off the field. This could be tight. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Cincinnati winning by a bigger margin in 54% of its simulations.

The Bengals winning by 3.5 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. The Steelers losing by fewer than 3.5 points, or winning, is trading at $0.50 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 49.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Cincinnati will score at home. But how much? That will be the key to which way this outcome falls. The SportsLine model has an average final score of 29-24 in the Bengals' favor and has Cincy and Pittsburgh combining to score more than 49.5 points in 56% of its simulations.

The Bengals and Steelers scoring more than 49.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share on Kalshi, and the opposite outcome is trading at $0.51. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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