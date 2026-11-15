Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 10 will be an AFC North showcase featuring one the NFL's big rivalries as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals in a battle for division supremacy with both teams sitting at 6-2. We'll be looking at Bengals vs. Steelers first touchdown picks ahead of Sunday Night Football, and you can make any trades using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55. The offer gives new users a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Bengals vs. Steelers first touchdown scorer markets

Bengals first touchdown: Tee Higgins ($0.11)

The Steelers are markedly better against the run than they are against the pass, which plays into the Bengals' strengths. Joe Burrow has been slicing defenses open with help from Chase and Higgins, the latter of whom has scored five touchdowns over his last three games. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Steelers first touchdown: Rico Dowdle ($0.08)

Warren is the Steelers' lead back, but Dowdle has become more of the flavor of the month in red zone situations over the past few weeks. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Warren has eight goal line carries for just 7 yards over the last three games. In that same span, Dowdle has eight carries for 41 yards. Dowdle has clearly been the more effective back in those scenarios, and the Steelers may feel incentivized to favor him moving forward. Make trades on Sunday Night Football with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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